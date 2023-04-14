The best healthy lunchboxes ideas for your children

Feeding children is not easy, but it’s vital that they take healthy packed lunches to school. Not only does it affect how they behave, but also how well they concentrate and learn in the afternoon. Haven’t you ever found that certain kinds of food made you sleepy in the afternoon?





As well as choosing things that are easy to transport and eat, you want to make sure you’ve got some variety too. Children, like adults, will soon grow tired of eating the same thing every day. The easiest way to do this is to break the meal down into five parts:





Complex Carbs: Starchy food, like wholemeal bread in their sandwich, will provide slow-release energy. Cold pasta salads are also a good option. For a change, you could make up some pizza the night before (feel free to use lots of veggies here), and wrap it up to be eaten cold for lunch.





Protein: This is what’s going to keep them full and keep their concentration levels from wavering. Lean meat, chicken, hard-boiled egg and peanut butter are all good options. A roast at the weekend can provide many a filling during the week. A bun with roasted vegetables is another great sandwich filler.





Dairy: Bone-strengthening calcium is important for growing children. Rather than a flavoured yoghurt, give them plain yoghurt with added add fresh fruit. Choose a different fruit every day: passion fruit, pineapple, mango, pureed banana...the list is endless.





Fruit and vegetables: It’s easy to include a couple of servings here. You could put some sliced tomato in the sandwich, and then some cut-up green pepper, celery or carrot sticks. To that you could add an apple, pear, banana, pear, small orange or a small pot of fresh fruit salad that you’ve made at home.





Drink: Water is your best option here. Juice is high in sugar and fruit drinks and squashes are packed with additives. Fizzy drinks are by far the worst, many containing phosphoric acid or phosphorus, a substance that increases calcium loss from bones. If they don’t like the taste of plain water, add some cut-up lemon, apple, mint or even a splash of juice.





Although it’ll take a couple of weeks to get into the swing of things, the more you start planning and shopping, the easier (and more interesting) the whole process will become. Encourage the children to get involved too - the more hands-on they are, the more likely they want to eat the final product. It’s all part of them establishing a healthy relationship with food.





So long as your child follows a well-balanced diet 80 per cent of the time, you needn’t worry about the other 20 per cent. Some child psychologists believe that if you are too strict about food at home, then your children are more likely to stray into eating unhealthy foods when they are away from home. In fact, it’s a good idea to have a few chocolates and sweets around the house from time to time for your children to dip into if they wish. This ‘take it or leave it’ attitude is believed to stop them from going crazy around these foods when away from home.



