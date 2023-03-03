The best 15-hour smoked barbeque beef in Nairobi

Last week, in a quest to find an affordable eatery joint in Karen, my friend and I decided to try out the newly-opened Big Smoke Restaurant. Located next to The Legend Close near Karen Shopping Centre, their gigantic “Big Smoke” signage is hard to miss. We arrived early enough to beat the after-church Sunday rush and also get the best seats with unobstructed views and catch a fresh breeze. The terrace was the best option and our waitress for the day was quick on her feet to welcome us and take us through the menu.

Big Smoke is a blend of Kenyan and American-inspired restaurants with a classic take and selection of hearty BBQ plates. So we knew we were in for a different kind of indulgence. It is an authentic smokehouse BBQ experience offering unparalleled slow-cooked smoked cuts. Our waitress informed us that their meat especially the brisket undergoes a 15-hour smoking period while pork takes six hours and chicken about three hours. We decided to try at least two of the meat options and judge what difference the long smoking period makes. We ordered a two-meat combo platter from their BBQ pit platter combos for Sh1,500 with a side of chunky chips for Sh300 and kachumbari for Sh200. The combo had pork ribs and beef brisket.

In 15 minutes, our platter was ready and presented to us. At first, the meat portions looked small for the price but as soon as we started eating, we realised they were worth the price. The honey-glazed pork ribs were tender, flavourful, juicy, and falling off the bone. They were finger-licking good! We cleared them first and fast. The French fries were large, tasty, crunchy, and non-greasy.





The smoked brisket on the other hand was a completely new taste to me. I could somehow “taste the smoke “in the brisket though it was fork tender, juicy and sliceable. I did not like the smoky flavour but I think it is more of an acquired taste and a new experience. Perhaps, our palates are used to the “usual” nyama choma in local joints and that’s the reason why we were unable to finish our serving. We felt cheated by the kachumbari serving. It was such a tiny portion for Sh200 but then again, it is Karen.

One sure thing that is taking me back is the pork ribs! The service was great too and the staff are welcoming and engaging.