The art of seduction in marriage unions

The dry season drags on amidst the suffering of many Kenyans. It shall come to pass. I remember the last drought that the country witnessed. There was great suffering but finally the rains came with a vengeance. I was at the Sexology when the heavens descended and the rain pounded and drummed the clinic’s roof. I stood up from my seat, drew the window curtains and instinctively smiled.

“Nature never lets us down!” I thought to myself as I observed the cloud of dust that had hitherto ruled our lives fast fade into streams of clear water creating micro-streams of winding paths. It was the dawn of a new season and a great relief from the drought.

“Good afternoon, my name is Rose,” a voice came from behind my back. The next patient had walked into the consultation room and taken her seat. I had been carried away to notice her walking in. I quickly recollected my mind and rushed back to the doctor’s seat.

“I have lost my husband and I need help,” Rose said anxiously.

“So sorry, when was that?” I interrupted empathetically. Rose smiled. Her inquisitive look told me that I was out of tangent with the discussion. I asked her to explain further what the issue was.

A mother of two, Rose was 35 and had been married for seven years. She and her husband had not had sex for six months and this worried her. There was progressive increase in distance between them, and they did not hug or kiss. In bed they never faced each other. Their communication was poor and they were progressively getting hostile at each other.

“So he is no longer the man I used to know, he has changed so much, I feel I have lost him and I need help bringing him back,” Rose said, her eyes welling up with tears, “I wonder where the rain started beating us?”

I met Rose and her husband John severally to decipher what the root cause of their problem was. My conclusion was that the couple, had lost the seduction skill which is critical in maintaining long term relationships.

You see, relationships are kept alive by continuously seducing each other. Core to this is that each partner in the relationship has to maintain some good level of grooming, style and hygiene and present their best to each other both in the bedroom and in public places. In other words, you have to love yourself first for others to love you. If you have lost this sense because you now have a spouse, then you are coating disaster. No man or woman wants to live with a dirty, unkempt, careless person; someone who does not brush their teeth, or one who makes the bedroom inhabitable due to hygiene issues.

Then there was the whole issue of giving your partner attention. Do you give attention to your spouse when they talk to you? Some people are quite dismissive. The moment their partner starts to talk to them they throw in a word to scuttle the conversation. It is like they do not care about what the partner is concerned about and is trying to communicate. Instead of concentrating and maintaining eye contact, showing interest and digesting what their partner is saying, they are busy texting on their phone, watching TV or reading a newspaper. Their gestures are repulsive and meant to put their partners off. This kills emotional connection.

Yet still there is the loss of charm. When people are courting they can be easy and jokey, they are fun to talk to and make their partner laugh. They converse for hours on end, throwing in jokes and laughing. It is known that charm keeps intimacy going in 70 percent of relationships. In those who have lost the art of seduction, however, speech is in monosyllables. They order their spouses around, they are dictators at home, and they will not listen to their partner’s viewpoints or allow their positions to be challenged.

One thing that John had that is common with frustrated couples is that the man never appreciates the beauty of his wife. Irrespective of how best Rose dressed, there was no comment from John. Whenever there was opportunity to say something negative however, John verbalised it very fast and repeatedly. In the art of seduction, appreciation and feeling desired is an important turn on for most women. It is frustrating to feel dejected.

And then there was the etiquette of showing affection in public places. John would never hold Rose’s hand in public. For him it was taboo. He always instructed Rose to walk ahead and he would follow at a distance. They were like two strangers walking down a road. According to him, doing some of these things was a sign of weakness. It is these small gestures that improve intimacy, confidence in the relationship and emotional connection as they make a spouse feel appreciated and loved.

The peak of intimacy is in the behaviour exhibited in the bedroom. At the beginning of a relationship, the aim for most partners is to pleasure their spouse. They are tender and innovative; they care and do not inflict pain. They pleasure their spouses to the highest possible levels. The equation however changes later in life when the art of seduction is lost. Selfish interests take precedence. People seek their own sexual pleasure at the expense of their spouses.

The couple underwent intimacy coaching for three months. We met for the last session last week.

“It is so refreshing to feel loved again,” Rose said, “it is like the start of a new season in my life.”