The art of rocking black

Black is a staple in every wardrobe, at least according to the most enduring rule of fashion.

There are equally set guidelines that come with black - You can never go wrong with it; you can wear everything and anything with it; it goes with anything; it is timeless, elegant and versatile right down to it doesn’t show stains. Black is always the new black. It is also the old black because nothing can ever actually replace it no matter what fashion trends say.

Blackworks for the most formal occasions to the most casual ones, and it unfailingly makes a statement. It is one of those impossibly stylish colours that unfailingly makes a statement. This dark shade works across textures and accessories.

Start with the basics

The beginning of wearing black starts with well-fitting black pieces. These form the foundation for the simplest outfits. Think of that classic little black dress, a black tailored blazer, a pencil skirt or a pair of black trousers.

You can put them all together in an all-black ensemble, or separate them and stretch your wardrobe for days. These staples are timeless and can be dressed up or dressed down and you would walk into the room and fit superbly.

Texture, texture, texture

One of the challenges when it comes to putting together an all-black outfit tends to be the varying textures of the fabrics. Unless they were made together, black pieces tend to have variants. Texture is a beautiful thing that news to be embraced though.

It is one of the secrets to successfully wearing black. Dark fabrics that come with different textures can visually transform your outfits, adding depth to them, and making them even more interesting.

Imagine pairing a black bomber leather jacket with pair of jeans, mixing it up with a flowy fabric like chiffon, or layering it with a girly fitted sweater. When you mix textures, your outfit becomes more playful, and, it is a reflection of personal style.

Most people think wearing black is boring, but textures can elevate an outfit. You can swing from casual to formal with velvet, and revert to edgy with denim or leather. And, black on black remains one of the most sophisticated styles. Texture can satisfy the monochromatic itch too.

A pop here and there

This was one of my favourite ways of wearing black - by throwing in a splash of unexpected colour. You know how black goes with anything? It does. You cannot go wrong with this one. On its own, black is without a doubt a statement-worthy colour. But, popping colour breaks the monochromatic look.

Again, this is a fascinating way to elevate your outfit. One of the best ways to turn black vibrant is through the use of a scarf, adding statement jewellery or a striking handbag. This sharp contrast makes for an unforgettable look.

Prints and patterns

If you have prints and patterns in your closet that baffle you, consider pairing them with black. Not only does this create a wow factor, it transforms your outfit into something striking. Anything from pinstripes, and polka dots, to geometric designs, succeed in toning down the overwhelm of black. In fact, this makes for a rather fashion-forward look because it is all the more unexpected.

Be the monochrome

Black-on-black-on-black evokes power, seduction and sophistication. Yes, you could layer different shades and textures of black, but I find great satisfaction in pairing similar fabrics.

That being said, a few things beat pairing a black silk blouse with black tailored pants and finishing off the look with a pair of high black heels. Black-on-black does exude class in a way no other outfits tend to.

Where are you going?

A black well-made suit and a beautifully fitted ballgown can all walk into the same formal event and capture the mood and je ne sais quoi. Black jeans and a black tee have a certain specific magic. A black cocktail dress speaks volumes when topped with carefully thought-out accessories. That little black dress goes everywhere.

A black pencil skirt takes you from the boardroom to a night out. Black can do no wrong. This is why the unofficial dress code remains when in doubt, wear black. And yes, that applies to hot seasons too.

Don’t be fooled into thinking ‘summer’ is not welcoming to black.