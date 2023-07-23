That's Life: Why we must learn to trust the young

“Resolve to be tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the wrong. Sometime in life, you will have been all of these.” Lloyd Shearer

Life goes by way too fast. In the blink of an eye. One moment you are young and carefree, next you are an adult with responsibilities, and before long, you are an elder with stories of a grand past time.

I thought about this as I attended the funeral of the father of a dear childhood friend. In his prime, his larger than life personality had captured our imaginations, leaving us in admiration and sometimes, fear of him. How could it be that those hands that once worked so diligently were now stilled? How was it that we would never hear his rambunctious laughter greeting us again? We paid our last respects, acknowledging not just the passage of time, but the baton that had been thrust into our hands. Our children, still carefree and young, were watching us, their adult parents keenly, learning about changing generations, and our individual roles in it.

Calls to mind the ancient Japanese fable about a farmer who got so old that he couldn’t work the fields anymore. He would spend the day just sitting on the porch. His son, still working the farm, would look up from time to time and see his father sitting there. “He’s of no use any more,” the son thought to himself, “he doesn’t do anything!”

One day, the son got so frustrated by this, that he built a wooden coffin, dragged it over to the porch, and told his father to get in. Without saying a word, the father climbed inside. After closing the lid, the son dragged the coffin to the edge of the farm where there was a high cliff.

As he approached the drop, he heard a light tapping on the lid from inside the coffin. He opened it up. Still lying there peacefully, the father looked up at his son: “I know you are going to throw me over the cliff, but before you do, may I suggest something?” “What is it?” replied the son. “Throw me over the cliff, if you like,” said the father, “but save this good wood coffin. Your children might need to use it.”

Seriously though, when it is their time, what would this generation that had grown up wholly with technology and mobile phones, do to the world, culture and to us? Would they look after and respect their aging parents as we still did?

Would they shove us off to old people’s homes and send the occasional Christmas card? Would they take whatever little inheritance we left behind and carve it up, selling to the highest bidder? I looked at my tech-savvy Gen Z children, and it occurred to me that we would have to trust them with our lives, and the future of the world, as we had been trusted by our elders.