A taste of Italy at La Casa di Nico

‘That’s the best risotto I’ve tasted in a long time!’ My wife, Gabie, snuck a spoonful of my creamy Risotto Funghi Porcini and her eyes lit up. We were at La Casa di Nico – the Italian restaurant tucked away in a corner of Village Market – for lunch last Sunday afternoon. I don’t often order a risotto, but that wild mushroom classic was incredible.

The restaurant’s name translates to ‘Nico’s House’, and it didn’t take me long to figure out who Nico was. His full name is Nicola Cerrone, and he was everywhere – welcoming in customers he obviously knew well, carrying dishes between tables, and organising his staff.

He spared five minutes from his busy lunch shift to chat to me about the restaurant and his own background. He told me he was from Milan, while his mother was from Venice and his father from the south of Italy. Because his family has wide Italian roots, he wanted the restaurant’s menu to combine dishes from across Italy.

His main speciality, though, is seafood. He works closely with a group of fishermen on the Kenya coast in Malindi, who send their catch to Nico in Nairobi three times a week. So the restaurant’s blackboard of daily specials is usually full of fresh seafood dishes.

Having worked at Osteria del Chianti for over a decade, Nico knows what it takes to successfully run a restaurant in Nairobi. Two years ago, he took over the Osteria space at Village Market and created La Casa di Nico. It’s a fantastic location, and is usually full from Friday to Sunday.

Nico dashed back into the kitchen and left Gabie and I to enjoy a smooth, chilled limoncello – a refreshing digestif in the heat of the afternoon. We were protected from the sun by a giant shade sail stretching above us across the outside seating area. The design of the restaurant does create the impression that you’re walking into an airy home off an Italian side street.

Variety of Italian treats

You first walk through an archway and a pair of heavy wooden doors into the restaurant’s stone-floored outside area. To the right is the wine bar, beneath a terracotta-tiled roof, and straight ahead is an open-air kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven.

There are more tables inside surrounded by rows of wine bottles on the walls, and by the entrance there is also a small shop selling a variety of Italian treats – from wines, limoncellos and amarettos, to pastas and olive oils.

As Nico described, the menu features a range of Italian specialities. The risotto and homemade pasta options are plenty, as are the fish and other meat dishes. I’ll give you a few examples of each: Risotto alla Pescatora (Italian rice with squid, prawns, clams and mussels), Paccheri al Salmone (paccheri pasta with smoked salmon in a white wine sauce), Filetto al Pepe (grilled beef fillet in pepper sauce), Gamberoni della Casa (king prawns in chilli, garlic and butter sauce), and Red Snapper alla Mediterranea (red snapper with tomato, capers and olives).

The prices for most of the mains range between Sh1,200 and Sh2,000. There are lots of pizzas and salads, too, and a handful of ice creams and other sweet things to round off your meal.

You can find La Casa di Nico on the first floor of the old wing of Village Market, next to the Istikbal furniture shop. They do takeaways and deliveries, and can be found on all the main delivery apps.