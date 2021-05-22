Staffroom Diary: I’m bracing for a fresh battle with Bensouda, Kuya

As expected, Bensouda did not appear in school the first week; but I needed no calculator to know that she was constantly talking to Kuya, and giving him instructions.

By  Mwalimu Andrew

If you follow me on this page, then you know Branton. Branton is not your best behaved boy, no; and Branton is not as disciplined as his father; although not many people are! Branton is just Branton, a young boy who is exploring, curious, and therefore, a naughty boy —with the variety of naughtiness that definitely comes from his mother’s side; because if you check our lineage clearly, we only have clean blood.

