Someone should study traffic jams in Kenya for their PhD thesis

Traffic jam.

Motorists stuck in traffic jam along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway on June 26, 2021.


Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

I was on my way to a meeting last weekend when I was caught up in a traffic jam caused by what I would realise, to my amazement, was a very minor accident, yet it had caused a gridlock that extended from here to Timbuktu. Seriously, someone should study traffic jams in Kenya for their PhD thesis.

