Single parent? Tips for raising children alone

parenting

If you decide to remain alone, think about finding role models to replace the missing parent.

Photo credit: Samuel Igah | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

Some children have always had to be raised by a single parent. In the past, that was usually because they had lost a parent through disease or for some other reason. Nowadays, it’s mostly because marriage has become less popular, especially in westernised societies, and many more couples are divorcing.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.