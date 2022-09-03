Silk press: What you need to know before getting one

You will still have to wrap your hair at night. If you can survive for two to three weeks without washing your hair , then you can extend your silk press

As a naturalista, have you ever yearned for straighter hair while also being apprehensive about applying heat to your hair?

I have no qualms about applying a blow-drier to my own hair. But, nothing turns hair into something so sleek you can run your fingers through it like silk-pressed hair. Not only is it so shiny, making it almost reflective in its glory, but it also moves like Caucasian hair, feels extra soft to the touch and looks good.

And yet, I hesitate to get one. So I did what I do every time I am confronted with a dilemma. I dusted off my research skills.

But first, what, pray tell, is a silk press?

Defined as a method of straightening natural (usually curly) hair without the use of a chemical relaxer, a silk-press has this inimitable way in which it looks better than newly relaxed hair. Silk-pressing technique involves a blow-drier and a flat iron and it really does look like your hair is getting massacred by heat.

I do see the Naturalista philosophy around a silk press. It makes your hair swishy in a ‘good hair’ kind of way; redefining it as hair that is categorically straight, falling past your shoulders.

There are internet voices that believe a silk press alters the curl pattern of Afro hair and that it qualifies as an enemy of the hair with the application of heat. A stance which I find fascinating because a silk press uses less heat than any other heat-enabled hairstyle. But, there are those who declare the silk press as selling out black culture. Then there is the other camp. Naturalistas who want to enjoy wearing their hair in a variety of ways and think a silk press ‘gives them life.”

Ideally, all things holding constant such as the weather and your exercise routine, a silk press can last for up to two weeks. Remember how Dark & Lovely packaging announced bone straight hair? A silk press can do that. Without a smidge of relaxer.

Like any other breathtaking beauty result, the focus needs to be on the prep. How you ready your hair for a silk press makes all the difference. A silk press is done on clean, usually deeply cleansed hydrated hair. First comes the clarifying shampoo to remove build-up followed by a hydrating shampoo to keep your curls hydrated. This is done by deep conditioning the hair for the usual 20 to 30 minutes. Once this comes off, it is followed by a leave-in conditioner. Hair has to be well hydrated before any kind of heat is applied. This, by the way, is what gives your hair that rich, gorgeous post-silk press glow. Like I said, the magic is in the preparation.

Split ends will have to go so a good trim will serve you well. You will especially observe the impact of the trim once your hair is done. First up comes the blow-drier. This is done with either a paddle brush (for 4a through

to 4c hair), or a large round brush for 3c. The only product applied to the hair will be a heat protector. The best heat protectors tend to be activated by heat. It is critical to coat your hair with this to prevent heat damage and because there is basically no other product you can apply to your hair. The preparation is what gives hair that light, silky finish.

Then comes the press. This is best done by using a flat iron with titanium plates. Why? It distributes heat more evenly. Way better than a ceramic flat iron will.

If you want to know how awesome your stylist is and how spectacular your silk press is, you will see it in the swishy movement of your hair.

A silk press is ostensibly silky. And your hair needs to look like it has body.

Now, we have to keep in mind the magic of afro hair. It shrinks. And it could shrink by up to 80 per cent. Take a look at where you are if, and when, you want to get a silk press.

Your surrounding also plays a part. If there is over 25 per cent humidity, jettison the idea of a silk press. Wait for a less humid location or time. If you work out, protect your hair from water exposure. Your naturalista habits will serve you well when you get a silk press.

You will still have to wrap your hair at night. If you can survive for two to three weeks without washing your hair , which I know is the duration of a lot of protective hairstyles, then you can extend your silk press. The reason YouTube videos of silk pressed hair are so enticing is because it starts with a head of healthy hair. If you have been taking really good care of your hair as a naturalista, it figures that a silk press will be yet another way to bring your hair to life.

A silk press is also something you can do every quarter. It could be a salon visit that gauges the health of your hair. You will notice that once your hair is done, your stylist might add hairspray - but just a touch. Your silk press will not need any help from you to make it shine. Silk presses are wonderful for thick and/or coarse hair.