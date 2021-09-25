Show your cuticles some love

Nails

Well taken care of nails go a long way towards making a woman appear younger.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Carol Odero

Hands can be quite the betrayers. It's believed they are the one thing that discloses a woman’s real age. From liver spots, sun damage to wrinkles, age gets more visible on the back of your hands as time goes by. This is probably why manicures are a go-to for older women. Well taken care of nails go a long way towards making a woman appear younger.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.