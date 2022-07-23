Should you buy a celebrity brand?

I recently wrote an article on Fenty Beauty (FB) and how it has cultivated the culture of inclusion. FB inspired a tsunami in the beauty industry that woke the stupefied slow obstinate and very Caucasian-centric industry. The problem with the industry now is that it has far too many celebrity skincare and cosmetic products. Everyone and their grandmother is creating products to target their fans.

Or, if I were to put it more bluntly, to make a lot of money. You can’t throw a rock without hitting a product. But, just because a celebrity is famous and has a line of cosmetics or skincare products does not mean they know their stuff.

The process that puts together a serum, for instance, requires the knowledge of science as well as the input of an expert or two. There are also certain traits a product needs to have in order to be sustainable.

As is often the case with beauty brands, some will become cult classics that both experts and consumers agree on. - Is there an entire line of these products? There are mainstream steps towards skincare that include cleansing, moisturising, a treatment, sunscreen and possibly a toner.

If a celebrity comes up with a product line, and they are open about what is in their line as well as who they partnered with, you can begin to trust the product. On that note, not all celebrities come up with a selection of products. Some start with the bare minimum and work their way in. But not Rihanna.

She went all in with Fenty Beauty and later, Fenty Skin, with both becoming wildly successful brands. People buy it because it’s Rihanna. They also buy it because of Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Colour, Fat Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbardo Cherry, Rihanna feeding us with a constant cycle of new product releases, and naturally, those 50 shades of foundation.

- Does it seem sustainable? A sustainable beauty brand can be measured in several different ways. How it takes care of the environment, the story behind its ingredients such as where they get it from or if it supports a community? Is it a product that can make money on its own on the market? Sustainability is a grand goal so products that keep it in mind have longevity. Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company may have undergone several hiccups as a brand. However, her intention was to find safe products for her children, later extrapolating this into Honest Beauty. The company has since gone public. They spend two per cent of their revenue on research and development, are worth over half a billion dollars and stock over 30,000 products.

- Do you see the product as part of your self-care routine? Before buying any skincare or beauty product, you need to figure out how it will fit in with your daily routine. Of course, there is nothing stopping you from sweeping your dresser clean and buying a complete range from a celebrity if you are so inclined. But, ideally, the best way to use any product is to get something that fits in with your regimen, life, and of course budget. You are more likely to get the most uses that way. At the same time, it allows you to gauge the impact of this one product to your skin. If you change everything at once, you will have to go through the painstaking process of elimination.

- Does it take care of your skin needs? First of all, a lot of celebrities have been known to lie about their skincare products especially when promoting them. JLo claimed her youthful skin was the result of olive oil.

Kylie Jenner’s demo of her cleanser that left her makeup on a pristine white towel because of her rubbish cleansing, Milli-Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) also faked a skincare product in a video promo that caused a backlash. The reason we know these celebrities are faking it is because they are using the traction they have received throughout their careers to push their products our way.

JLo’s products are meant to give us the JLo glow, which, of course, is a result of expensive skincare with a range of experts that will not be found in a jar of JLo Glow Serum.

- Is this something the celebrity is known for? When Alicia Keys came up with her skincare brand, Keys Soulcare, she infused it with a routine and nailed it down to a skincare ritual that is almost spiritual.

It was a combination of her persona as well as the product of treating acne, not to mention her desire to go makeup free since 2016. For the record, she has since resumed wearing makeup and came up with her own collection of colour cosmetics.

Then there is Jennifer Aniston, who created LolaVie. It is a glossing detangler and has become a big hit because she is known for her great head of hair. Taraji P. Henson has a line of hair care products including scalp scrubs, conditioning masks and a Master Cleanse Scalp Wash. Her products are Type 3 and Type 4 hair-friendly because she’s black and understands the hair challenges black women face.

- Can you afford it? Not if you’re buying Kim Kardashian’s SKKN of JLo Beauty. These two have luxury-calibre prices that will put a dent in your pocket. If you are a naturalist, you know about Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern and know she wanted it to be affordable. Celebrities are at liberty to pick price points, and usually, they go with who their fans are - or at least who they think we are - and cost it.

They get to decide who buys it keeping in mind the production costs, marketing and sales, right down to the usually white label (think basic ingredients in a product before the celebrity sprinkles it with a dash of their magic) formula they obtain.

- Is the product really necessary? Does it meet a need? Everything that goes to market must ask itself that question. It’s easy to partner with a brand and create red lipstick. But does the world need yet another shade of red lippie?

Do we really need more blush, contouring, or sunscreen? For the latter, ask Naomi Osaka who couldn’t find the right kind of sunscreen to wear during her matches so she created her own. Ask Riri about Stunna (Red) and she will tell you it works with an array of skin tones and skin colours because she thought about women of colour.