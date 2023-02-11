Should I go back to my ex, after our former unions failed?

Q: My ex-boyfriend and I used to love each other but misunderstandings kept us apart. We didn’t talk much about the issues but we instead broke up. The break-up was painful to me because I loved him a lot. Now he says he has learnt from his mistakes and he wants us to get back, get married and start a family. Immediately we broke up, I got into another relationship, I got a daughter with the guy but later things didn’t work out and we broke up. He also got married and had a son, but they had a lot of issues in his marriage brought on especially, by his wife's family, and she left. I feel confused. Please help.

A: Thank you for your question. At this point, taking time to reflect on your relationship and your personal needs is a great way to clarify how best to move forward - as an individual or a couple. There are a lot of issues that need to be sorted out in this relationship before making any decision about a reunion. When you broke up, you both entered into other relationships which didn’t work either. It is, therefore, important to have an honest self-exploration which will help you make a sound choice about whether or not to stay with your ex-boyfriend. In this case, you need to incorporate the issue of your former partners and the children born out of both relationships. There are issues that led to your breakup with your ex-boyfriend. As such you need to think carefully and come to a decision about whether the problems can be solved bearing in mind that unresolved issues have a way of creeping back into a relationship. As such, there is a need to commit yourselves to work on them. This can start with having a heart-to-heart talk with your ex-boyfriend. The communication should be thorough such that no issue should be left undiscussed and solved if the relationship is to work again. I suggest that during the discussion you get sincere with yourselves and see if reconciliation is really what you want. While your emotions at this moment could be soaring, it is imperative that you sober up when handling this issue bearing in mind that you are making a lifetime decision. On your devastation and worry, recheck the origin of this feeling. While doing so verify if there are any positive feelings that could come from not re-entering this relationship. I wish you the best.