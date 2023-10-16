Seeing the world through the eyes of a backpacker

Touring a faraway land but avoiding hotels. No taxis, just public buses, trains or bicycles. Sleeping in not-so-fancy hostels, but in people's homes or pitching a tent outdoors. Living on self-cooked or street food or meals bought from downtown makeshift restaurants.

Does that sound like your idea of travelling the world? Well, for some adventurous travellers, it is.

Expenses often limit how many places people travel to, but there is a growing group of globetrotting travellers who have found ways of reducing costs through a concept known as backpacking. It is defined as “travelling while carrying your clothes and other things that you need in a backpack, usually not spending very much money and staying in places that are not expensive.”

Nation Lifestyle spoke to a Bangladeshi traveller who has been to Kenya twice, with Kenya being one of the 62 countries he has toured since 1990. His mantra? The faster you travel, the less you see.

We also spoke to a 33-year-old Kenyan entrepreneur who has been to several countries and often travels on the cheap alongside her 11-year-old son. Her motto is embracing the simplicity of life on the trail.



Also featured is a 30-year-old businesswoman who has toured over 12 countries and who is into non-glamorous backpacking.

These travellers share the highs and lows of backpacking, including the strain on the body as one carries a heavy load in their backpack, exposure to unpredictable weather and constant apprehension about safety. There is also the challenge of language barrier and racism.

But above all, they say to travel is to live, and life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.





Violet Karanu, 33

Violet has been an adventure-seeker since 2008.

“After finishing high school, my mum gave me money to buy my Christmas outfit. I packed my bags with two other friends and used the money to go camping in Naivasha at Fisherman’s Camp. I didn’t know that was called backpacking then,” she says.

Violet Karanu, 33, has been an adventure-seeker since 2008.

However, her real backpacking adventure began in 2021 when she joined the Lets Drift hiking community. There, she got access to content by Ireen Ojiambo, who often shares travel stories.

“As a mother, I wanted to introduce my son to the wonders of the open road.

Backpacking, with its blend of adventure and self-reliance, felt like the perfect way to do that. It’s become a cherished family tradition and a personal passion that continues to inspire me. I can’t wait for the day my son will pack his bags and hit the road alone,” she says.

So far, the two have been to Tanzania (April 2022), Diani (August 2022) and then embarked on a journey of four countries – Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Congo – during the Christmas holidays of 2022. They also went to Samburu in April this year.

“The most interesting place I have ever visited as a backpacker is Rwanda. Visiting the sites associated with the genocide was a profoundly emotional and educational journey with the importance of understanding the history and context of the genocide which taught my son and me about empathy, tolerance, the consequences of hatred and violence and the importance of standing up against injustice,” she says.

Mother and son have also visited Uganda (February 2023) and Tanzania (July 2023). During the Christmas holidays this year, they plan to travel Kenya-Tanzania-Malawi-Zimbabwe-Zambia-Botswana-Namibia-South Africa and back to Kenya.

Violet Karanu and her son in one of their backpacking trips Photo credit: Pool



“One place we are looking forward to visiting on this trip is Victoria Falls,” she says.

Now that she has become an ardent traveller, she is eyeing “brand sponsors who feel that their products and services would support our journey.”

To keep expenses low, she sticks to public transport and carpools. She also goes for cheaper accommodation options like hostels, guesthouses, or campgrounds.

Violet, who runs the Traventure Café in Gigiri, Nairobi, says her mantra is “embracing the simplicity of life on the trail, teaching my son the value of minimalism, and forging connections with nature.”’

Her café is designed with travel, adventure, and outdoorsy enthusiasts in mind, she told Nation Lifestyle.

Her advice to travellers looking to start backpacking is to start small. Also, have someone check on you when you travel.

“Inform someone you trust about your trip plan, including dates, locations, and expected return times. Check in with them upon return,” says Violet.

Ashrafuz Zaman, 50s

“Every country has a mountain, a sea, a beach. You know, natural things. But the people make the difference. People are the most important element for travel and tourism,” says Ashrafuz, who is the president of the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association

Ashrafuz Zaman, 50s, started travelling 33 years ago and has been to six continents. Photo credit: Pool

He started travelling 33 years ago and has been to six continents. The only continent he has not visited is Antarctica and only because it is a costly endeavour.

When it comes to sparing an expense while travelling, the father-of-two is a master. He always seeks out fellow Bangladeshi in whichever country he visits to accommodate him. When he spoke with Nation Lifestyle, he was being hosted by a Parklands-based Bangladeshi friend, a doctor. After Kenya, he was planning to head to Uganda and then to Latin America.

“I know Bangladeshi people who live in Tanzania and Uganda. They can easily invite me to their houses. Our culture allows us to stay with our countrymen.”

To avoid staying in hotels, Ashrafuz sometimes carries his own tent.

“You can spend money for other purposes, like to see things,” he says.

To save on transport costs, he takes bicycles and motorcycles and sometimes walks. On his 2003 trip to Kenya, he rode a bicycle to get around.

“When you travel on foot or cycle, you get to see more things,” he says, “The faster you travel, the less you see.”

Out of his travels, Ashrafuz has authored two books, one of which came from his journey across Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt in 2003.

Out of necessity, he has had to learn French and Spanish besides English.

“Every country is beautiful, but people are not the same in all countries,” says the tour operator by profession.

To blend in, he aspires to do good, and recalls a trip to Rwanda in 2022 where he lost his phone and locals brought it to him.

“A good man always gets help from anywhere. Nobody likes bad or bad-tempered people,” he says, adding, “And your behaviour represents your country too.”

His must-visit places in any country are the food and book markets. He says these two depict the true lifestyle and intellectualism of a country. He has seen people feast on foods that he found repulsive, among them fried insects and dog meat.

“Being a Muslim, I avoid pork but I try to always enjoy the local food. I don’t eat sesame (locally known as simsim) which is sometimes added to burgers. If I ingest it, I can faint. I’m allergic. So, I carry my medicine all the time,” he says.

Esther Mburu, 30

“If all you want is luxury hotels and private pools, I am not your girl,” Esther emphatically says.

“I identify as a non-glamorous backpacker. This means tight budgets, flying economy, getting comfortable in the most uncomfortable situations and sleeping areas, trying new and strange dishes, eating and dancing with the locals, learning basic words of the language, having a lot of patience, developing empathy, acknowledging that I’ll have encounters with impolite people, racism and learning how to find the silver lining in every situation.

It is not for the faint-hearted. It is bittersweet,” she says.

To her, there is a difference between a traveller and a tourist. "Backpackers are travelers, and it’s difficult to point them out in the crowd since they easily blend in. Vacationing or tourism is different. It’s mostly sightseeing, luxury hotels, beach resorts, private pools and buffet meals."

So far, she has backpacked to France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Norway, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, as well as India.

When she spoke with Nation Lifestyle, she was in the middle of a three-week backpacking trip across the US, hopping on a plane almost every other day. She lists Antarctica as her dream destination.

Esther has been a backpacker since 2014 when she went to India on a six-month programme as a university student.

“My parents were funding me at the time, so I had to spend as little money as possible. That is how I began travelling inexpensively,” she says.

But her love for travel started when she was about 12.

“My journal has always been full of travel quotes and inspirations since I was 12. I always knew that I would travel the world,” she says.

"I've gotten to know myself, you become a master planner, and learn to live on very little even if you have much. You become global, knowledgeable and well-cultured; you no longer live in a bubble where you consider all trees to be green. You get to learn what a tiny space we occupy in the world,” she says.

To keep costs low, she stays in hostels and avoids guided tours “unless there’s no option”. She also walks and uses subways rather than taxis. One of her cheapest trips was a two-week journey across Europe that cost her about $2,000 (Sh297, 800).

“I realised most countries have decent food in average restaurants and on the streets. I rarely dine in fancy restaurants. I also book my flights and accommodations about six to eight months before travel,” she notes.

She has been to Japan twice and fell in love with the country.

“If I’d live in any other country apart from Kenya, it would be Japan,” she says, “Japan and the Netherlands top my list in safety.”

As a backpacker, one must-have is travel insurance.

“You can get sick trying different foods or hurt yourself while hiking. I do not leave Kenya minus travel insurance,” she says.

She also advises that one invest in a good backpack. Hers cost Sh35, 000.

“It was well worth it. You can patch the flags of every country you go to for your wanderlust,” she says.

Other must-have items, she says, are durable, comfortable shoes, a power bank, a compressible water bottle and a waterproof and theft-proof passport pouch.

“Download offline maps, learn a few words of the language of the country you’re travelling to and leave your valuables at home. This includes jewellery and fancy watches. And make sure you have a signal on your mobile phone at all times,” she advises.