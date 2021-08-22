Sean Paul: My first visit to Kenya greatly inspired me

Sean Paul

Jamaican rapper Sean Paul.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The rapper, singer and record producer has over the years had four global number one hits.
  • He has six other songs that have also made the Top 10 of the Billboard charts.

When global dancehall sensation Sean Paul (Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques) set foot on Kenyan soil in 2004, it was the first time that the musician, fresh from winning a Grammy for his Dutty Rock album, was taking in his first breath of African air.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.