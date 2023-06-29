Scam, myth or lie: Reality check of adulthood

Later life places demands on us and many times tests our abilities. Being an adult means we have to think for ourselves and do most of the work. The whole point of adulthood is taking responsibility.

When I was a child, I always envisaged what it would be like to be free to make my own decisions and live life on my terms. Adults had the freedom to do what they wanted unlike me who could barely snaffle a biscuit without someone noticing. As kids, we were always being told, “Be good, do well, and make us proud.”

It was pleasant by the thought of being able to go out and come back home whenever I wanted and I just could not wait to grow up. If only I had known the truth.

Adulthood is a dream in the eyes of a child. You can order takeout, enjoy the bubbling nightlife, eat sugar, and bask in the euphoria of not having a curfew. Without any warning that it was just an illusory, I was left to wallow in my fantasy.

I remember pondering why adults always seemed angry. From the shopkeeper to teachers and parents, bus drivers, name them, they all looked at us children with longing masked in resentment, while we blindly yearned for what they had. Freedom.

One by one my questions are getting answered, and it is all starting to make sense as the days go by and I slowly journey down the path of adulthood, the haziness is clearing up.

I have concluded that adulthood is a scam. For sure I know I am not the only one feeling like this.

Freedom

Now more than ever, I need someone to guide me and tell me what to do but I am expected to have the answers. The freedom I had clamored for is here, but it looks nothing like what I imagined.

It was all an illusion. It is also true that it is not always rosy. You have to make your financial decisions, get a steady job, be responsible for your laundry, cook your meals, and many more.

Come to think of it now, being free is more difficult than being governed by rules and regulations. You see you can always have someone to blame if something goes wrong when you have someone to tell you what to do.

Not when you are an adult. No matter how many advisers you seek, there are some decisions you are still expected to make on your own. The irony is that decisions can change the course of your life forever.

When we were kids, we were bound by our parents’ rules, now that we are grown our yokes just barely changed their form.

We are now bound by our mindset, our careers, our bank accounts, and our partners. When we factor all of these into our decision-making, they restrict us from making certain decisions that will negatively affect us.

What is it then? Are we truly even free or we are just bound by the shackles of freedom?

Adulthood is a scam, a lie, a myth. There is no last stop called “adult” at which we arrive free from a master. We always wanted to stay up late as children but we were not allowed. Now we want to go to bed, preferably even after lunch, but life’s demands cannot allow us to sleep peacefully.

There is no manual, there is only trying: trying to be kind and good, and trying to be free, to live a little, despite all the responsibilities.

To be honest, this may not be the adulthood we all fantasized about having, but it is still a glorious, cacophony of experience and self-development so that even when it feels as if life’s gone wrong and we cannot go on, we are still victorious because we do.

Hats off to all adults who are striving to make it regardless of how tough it gets sometimes. Surely adulthood is a rollercoaster, but such is life, right? There will always be good times, bad times, failures, successes. It’s not always roses and sunshine.