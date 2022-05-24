Sauti Sol steals the show as EABL marks 100 years of existence

Sauti Sol, Nameless, Tanzanian Star Aslay and Ugandan pop star Azawi among a host of top musical and artistes performed on the final day of the East African Breweries Limited’s centenary celebrations at the Ivory Burning Site, in the Nairobi National Park.

The firm' and its iconic Tusker brand marked a century of existence in the local and regional markets with a three-day jamboree which ended last Friday.

A host of Kenyan celebrities such as actresses Jackie Vike, Makena Njeri, rapper Fena Gitu, actor Nick Mutuma, media personality Yvonne Okwara among others attended the event.

Sauti Sol, who recently hit headlines accusing Raila Odinga for copyright infringement on the use of their hit song Extravagaza on his campaign without their consent, gave the revellers a show of its own kind. Bien Baraza got most approvals from the crowd with his on stage shenanigans inviting a female dancer for a lap dance.

Bien Baraza performs during the East African Breweries Limited centenary in Nairobi. Photo credit: THomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

Veteran musician Nameless also wowed the crowd with performances of his yester years hits while Aslay was available to sooth the ladies with his Swahili RnB hits.

The EABL Marketing Manager for Beers, Jean Okech-Nyawara noted that the centenary event celebrations were part of the company’s commitment by the brand for posterity as one the of the biggest supporters of Kenyan arts and culture and plans to continue to do so for many years to come.

“Kenyans have supported us over the past 100 years and lifted us to where we are today, we will continue to support things that bring us together,” said Okech-Nyawara.

In the entertainment scene, Tusker is best remembered for its competition Tusker Project Fame that lasted six seasons, bringing forth new stars such as Ruth Matete, Linda Muthama, Valerie Kimani, Tanzanian Peter Musechu, Alvan Gitau among others.

Currently the brand is involved in a competition dubbed Tusker Nexters, putting together a nationwide talent search with the objective of bringing out the next generation of stars in music and eSports. Tusker Nexters, has so far travelled in different parts of the country and introduced audiences to some special music talents.

Tanzanian Star Aslay performs during East African Breweries Limited centenary in Nairobi on May 20, 2022. Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

For the next century, Tusker is choosing to zero in on eSports, or organized electronic sports, which is globally considered as the next frontier of virtual sport, evidenced by the fact that for the first time, there will be an eSports category of competition at the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England this August.

Over its hundred-year history, Tusker brand has been striving to cement itself as one of the most iconic brands in Kenya and Africa.