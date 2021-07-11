Roselyne Obala: My undying love affair with political reporting

Roselyne Obala is a board member of the Media Council of Kenya, chairperson of the Association of Devolution Journalists and vice chairperson of the Political Journalists' Association of Kenya.

How is political reporting in Kenya?

Political reporting in Kenya is just on another level. You have to think outside the box and treat every information received with a pinch of salt but a lead to a big story.

Always pay attention to what you are not being told. You must establish a strong base for contacts, build trust and maintain respect. I have covered politics both locally and internationally. I covered the 2016 US presidential elections where former President Donald Trump won, and the G7 meeting in Taormina, Sicily city, Italy among others.

Lessons and challenges in your reporting?

It is a delicate balance reporting politics and drawing the line between a source and friendship, but one must remain impartial at all times. As a reporter, one should not put emotions in their reportage.

Never lose focus on what you are looking for. Some of the sources will be hostile but it’s the nature of this line of reporting. There are stories that put the lives of journalists in danger and expose them to cyber bullying, but you take all in stride as a means to greater heights.

Advice for women who want to join political reporting?

Political reporting is very interesting. You learn new things every day. You develop new contacts every day and energy at the same time. It requires resilience, working long hours and reading a lot.

The network of sources is important, and be ready to learn. It makes you rub shoulders with the top leadership. However, reporters should not be carried away and lose focus.

Women can drive the politics of this country. At the media house that I work for, I lead the Political Desk together with my deputy, also a powerful lady in political reporting.

Did you choose political reporting or it chose you?

Growing up, I wanted to become a journalist. I would pick newspapers and read aloud for my parents, both teachers, to critic me. I also imitated Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s Ann Ofula and Yunia Amunga.

When it was time to join college, I wished to join the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, but was admitted to Maseno University for a science course.

When I received my admission letter, I was disappointed, and didn’t understand the course — it was not what I wanted to study. My brother, who was also a student at Maseno, convinced me to apply for inter-faculty transfer to study communications and media. I decided to give it a shot. It was approved, and just like that, my journey in the media world began.

My specialisation in politics was by accident. Initially, I was a general reporter before I defined my path in politics. I developed interest in reading a lot and engaging with politicians.

But in 2013, after the General Election, I was posted to cover the 11th Parliament. This was not a pleasant idea because I am not a fan of suits. However, this excuse didn’t fly and I found myself covering the two Houses of Parliament — the National Assembly and the Senate.

I didn’t stop there. I was also interested in covering the counties since they are interlinked. Come 2016, I was seconded by the media house I was working for to join the Presidential Press Corp under the Leadership of former State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu, currently Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. I have learnt a lot over the years.

How has it been to be where you are now?

Definitely not easy. It has taken me years to reach where I am. It requires dedication, hard work and patience. It is about finding one’s passion.

What does it take to be a political reporter?

One must develop interest and be well versed in current affairs, be able to interrogate and break down complex information to the public, and be ready to be criticised. Constantly engage with others who have made a mark in the field. Engagements with fellow political reporters also come in handy.

Briefly talk about your background?

I am an average girl from a family of teachers. I am the last born in a family of nine and the only journalist in the house. I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication from Maseno University and a Master’s Degree in Development Communication from the University of Nairobi.

Currently, I am the chairperson of the Association of Devolution Journalists, vice-chairperson Political Journalists Association of Kenya and former chairperson Kenya Parliamentary Journalists’ Association .

I am a board member, Media Council of Kenya, a fellow of the International Training Programme Media Africa — the programme on media regulation in democratic framework is sponsored by the Swedish government — and a fellow at Friedrich Naumann Foundation on press freedom and sensitive reporting in Germany in 2019.

I am also a fellow at Women in News and was the first African to be selected to join nine other journalists drawn from various parts of the world for the inaugural prestigious Dongfang fellowship programme in China.

What one thing is unique about you?

I am a go-getter.

What drives you?

As a Christian, my passion for a better country is paramount. I might not have a significant impact but a journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. If you inspire change, you must lead from the front. My parents, siblings, colleagues and friends remain my true inspiration. Instant feedback from the public is humbling.

What’s your favourite meal?

I love traditional foods, especially the vegetables — kunde, mrenda and mitoo.

What do you like doing in your free time?

Watching movies, hanging out with friends, reading, giving inspirational talks and my ‘me’ time.

Who is your role model?

For women mentors , it’s Jane Godia and Njeri Kabeberia, NMG’s Pamella Sittoni, Catherine Gicheru, UN Women’s Zipporah Musau and CNN news anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

What mantra do you live by?

I will speak with confidence and self-assurance.

What are your future plans?

To be an authority in the media industry, mentor upcoming journalists and do volunteer work.

Where do you get your biggest inspiration to work?

From God. Nothing is possible without God’s strength and inspiration. I also owe a lot to my family members, who are my biggest fans. They don’t hesitate to correct me, including calling when I am on air to ask how I am dressed and my posture.

What gives you the greatest fulfilment and encouragement?

That there are younger and older people alike who are inspired by my work.