Revisiting the Kentmere Club

Kentmere Club

A view of the old Kentmere Club in Tigoni, Kiambu County. 

Photo credit: John Fox | Nation Media Group

By  John Fox

Last Sunday morning, we thought there was a chance the sun would break through the clouds. We decided to drive out of town to somewhere for lunch, but not too far, because I needed to be back before four o’clock to watch another Hamilton-versus-Verstappen F1 clash, the last before their summer break — or should it be their simmer break?

