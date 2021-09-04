Resist being a slave of routine and you’ll prosper 

Have you noticed how much of your daily life’s made up of habits; how you go through a pretty standard routine each day? Wake up, bathroom, breakfast, your usual route to work, meeting much the same people, until eventually you’re back in bed in the evening.

You probably do much of it on autopilot, thinking about other things, hardly even noticing your surroundings. Daily habits aren’t entirely a bad thing, taking a lot of the stress out of your life. But they can get too comfortable and stop you succeeding in life. Because they eventually become your character and destiny. Like eating expensive fast food instead of living a healthier lifestyle, means you end up fat and unfit instead of healthy and wealthy.

So, what changes to your routine will make the biggest difference to your life? Try kissing your spouse first thing every morning. And spending half an hour snacking and chatting together after the kids have gone to bed. Those new habits alone will completely transform your marriage. Or what about reading an inspiring book, even if it’s only a few pages a day?

Modern life emphasises possessions, but they don’t bring contentment. Instead, start noticing everything going on around you. The blue sky, green leaves, a child’s laugh. The more you enjoy the little things in life, the more you really have.

Running away when the going gets tough also quickly becomes another habit. Walk out on your spouse, for example, and sooner or later you’ll do the same thing again. You’ll blame your new partner of course, but the real reason is your unwillingness to face up to problems. Giving up just dooms you to endless beginnings.

So, think deeply about the choices you make, before they become the habits that define who you are. Like how choosing to put minimal effort into schoolwork gradually limits a child’s potential.

Making better choices

Worse still, making good choices is a learnt skill. So, children who start making bad choices aren’t only limiting their possibilities. They’re also failing to develop the skills they’ll need later for making major lifetime decisions. Like choosing the right friends, the right spouse, or the right career.

Fortunately, making better choices is something you can relearn anytime. Start by getting your mind round how your everyday routine really does make a difference! Once you truly understand that, you can start developing a better approach, rather than one that limits your success in life.

So, if your daily habits are nothing but a long string of easy-outs that never really challenge you, then start thinking about the consequences of even your smallest decisions.

Turn off the autopilot from time to time and consciously think through your attitude to your job, your spouse and your children. Examine every detail of your daily routine.