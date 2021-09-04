Resist being a slave of routine and you’ll prosper 

Time check

Think deeply about the choices you make, before they become the habits that define who you are.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Daily habits aren’t entirely a bad thing, taking a lot of the stress out of your life.
  • But they can get too comfortable and stop you succeeding in life.

Have you noticed how much of your daily life’s made up of habits; how you go through a pretty standard routine each day? Wake up, bathroom, breakfast, your usual route to work, meeting much the same people, until eventually you’re back in bed in the evening.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.