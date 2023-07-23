Repent as often as God is ready to forgive

God will forgive you. He will forgive you as often as you are ready to be sorry. However, there is a sin God will not forgive. It is a sin against the Holy Spirit.

As Jesus said: “Anyone who says a word against the Son of man will be forgiven; but no one who speaks against the Holy Spirit will be forgiven either in this world or in the next.” (Mt 12:32)

It’s the pride of thinking you can go on sinning without any need to worry about all the evil you are doing, because God will forgive you. Without noticing what is happening, you reach a point where you have no desire to stop committing the sin.

God will keep forgiving you, but only if you want to stop sinning. God will forgive no matter how many times he has to forgive. That’s the whole idea of the seventy times seven times (Mt 18:22). So, never give up on God’s mercy. It is truly infinite. And yet, ask yourself: Is your power to be sorry for your sins equally infinite?

That’s why Saint Paul warns us (1Cor 10:3): “In the cloud and in the sea they were all baptised into Moses; all ate the same spiritual food and all drank the same spiritual drink, since they drank from the spiritual rock which followed them, and that rock was Christ.