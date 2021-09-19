Reinvention of Major Nemeye Khadija, king of comic music

Major Nameye Khadija

Major Nameye Khadija, popularly known as Mejja.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

 Major Nemeye Khadija, popularly known as Mejja has been a key player in many hits created by Kenyan artistes in the past one year. Featuring on musical styles as diverse as gengetone, rhumba and even coastal tunes, he has in the recent past worked with many artistes.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.