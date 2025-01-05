From rebuilding broken marriages to upgrading their cars, these celebs share their goals for 2025

Every new year, people set goals, hoping to achieve new heights and progress in various aspects of their lives. While some succeed in reaching their targets, others may lose focus.

Nation Lifestyle spoke to some celebrities as they reflected on the year that has ended and their aspirations for 2025.

Size 8: I hope for healing and restoration

Gospel singer Linet Munyali, better known as Size 8, reflected on the highs and lows of 2024 and her spiritual goals for 2025.

Describing 2024 as a year of “alignment,” Size 8 opened up about the difficulties she faced, including health scares, marital struggles, and spiritual battles.

"It was a tough year,” she admitted.

“There were moments when I thought I couldn’t go on—like in May when my blood pressure spiked, and I found myself in and out of hospitals, even being transported by ambulance."

Despite these challenges, the singer said she found solace and strength in her faith.

Kenyan songbird Size 8 during the unveiling of the cast of Oh Sister gospel reality TV show in Nairobi on April 4, 2023. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu

"2024 is the year I drew closest to God. While the enemy fought me hard, God gave me victory. Everything that happened turned out for good because it brought me closer to Him."

As she looks ahead to 2025, Size 8 is determined to make faith her guiding principle.

“Matthew 6:33 says, ‘Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.’ That is my focus,” she said.

"I have realised that everything I need, what to eat, what to wear, where to sleep, all that can be found when I put God first."

Prayer has become an integral part of her daily routine.

"My goal is to love God more and seek Him first in everything.”

Size 8 also spoke candidly about her marriage, acknowledging ongoing struggles while emphasising her commitment to prayer and restoration.

"Marriage is not easy, but I am praying for God to restore it. Even though we are currently separated, we are not enemies. DJ Mo and I still talk and co-parent. My hope is for healing and restoration," she said.

She also expressed gratitude for the growth she has experienced during this time.

"That period of separation allowed me to focus on God and myself. It was painful, but it was necessary. We started living separately in August. There was a time when I could not even talk to DJ Mo but I have gone past that and we now talk. My other goal is to work out our issues and settle on the best outcome, whether positive or negative."

Despite these challenges, 2024 was a productive year for Size 8 professionally.

She maintained her position as one of Kenya’s top gospel artistes and got deals from major brands.

"We took a season break for Love in the Wild, but Season 3 is on the way,” she revealed.

As she starts the new year, Size 8 is filled with gratitude and hope. "2024 tested me in every way, but it also strengthened me. My message to everyone is to never give up on God. Whatever challenges you face, He is the answer."

Man Kush: I am upgrading from BMW to a Land Cruiser

Pastor Paul Kuria, popularly known as Man Kush of Home of Glory Joy Ministry says he sets goals every year.

"For 2025, my primary focus is to occupy the land I purchased last year for my church and relocate it to Kasarani from Bluespring. I also plan to upgrade my car from a BMW to a Land Cruiser—just a step towards advancing my lifestyle. Life has been full of challenges since I was born, so I believe it is important to enjoy the blessings of life because God resides in us.

In 2024, I achieved 80 per cent of my goals, with the highlight being the completion of my farmhouse in Fly Over, Magumu, built on a 30-acre land.

Beyond that, I plan to construct a unique holiday home in Malindi by the end of the year.

To Kenyans, my message for the new year is simple: walk at your own pace and love yourself.”

Mulamwah: I want to save Sh5,000 daily

Comedian, content creator, and entrepreneur Mulamwah reflected on his 2024 achievements.

In 2024, Mulamwah shared that he saved Sh3,000 daily, a habit he plans to elevate to Sh5,000 per day this year.

“I started small. Back in 2017 or 2018, I was saving Sh 100 bob daily. Over the years, I increased it to Sh1,000 daily for a year, then Sh3,000 in 2024. It was not easy and it required a lot of discipline and hard work.

Even on days when my income was low, I found ways to hit my target. Saving is not just about having money; it is about learning how to keep and grow it.

Kenyan comedian, content creator, and entrepreneur Mulamwah.

Diversification is key. I have multiple streams of income, from radio to managing other talents, content creation, motorbikes, and more.

It is a lot, but it is necessary. The average millionaire has over 30 income streams, so I am working to grow mine.”

As 2025 unfolds, Mulamwah aims to give his fans a richer experience with plans for live comedy performances and a podcast, tapping into his passion for stand-up comedy.

He is also looking forward to completing his house back in the village.

“The house is almost done, just the final touches.

Finishing a house takes time because it depends on the quality you want. Tiles, fixtures, and finishes vary widely in price, and I am taking it step by step to get it right. It is not urgent, so I am prioritising quality.”

Bien: I want to make more money this year

Known for his compelling performances and poetic lyricism, Bien aims to push boundaries, elevate his craft, and maintain balance.

With relentless support from his inner circle and fans, Bien says his goal for 2025 is to inspire and uplift.

"My goal is to do 20 per cent more than I did in 2024. Whether it is music, finances, or personal growth, I am aiming for intentional improvement across the board."

Bien’s ambitions are not just limited to his music.

Bien Aime-Baraza performs on stage during the Sol Fest Event at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on November 4, 2023. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

While he teased fans with news of a new album packed with fresh tracks and collaborations, he also spoke about financial aspirations.

"I want to increase the money I make exponentially. But beyond that, I am focusing on staying sane and doing what I love without unnecessary pressure."

Describing his 2024 as “amazing,” Bien was brimming with gratitude. "Everything I set out to do in January, I have done. I am full of love and life.” He says the year saw him and his team achieve remarkable milestones, from the success of Solfest, which celebrated 40 years of Kenyan music, to his evolving solo career.

“My manager who is my wife, (Chiki Kuruka) has been phenomenal, and everything we have done as a household has come to pass beautifully. Our relationships have grown stronger, and we are grinding towards common goals," he said.

For 2025, Bien intends to carry the momentum forward.

"I already have summer bookings in Europe and a new date in London,” he revealed.

To kick off the year, Bien will be taking the first two weeks of January to recharge.

"I have been working non-stop all December, so I need to rest and reset for the year ahead."

Willis Raburu: I will pursue greatness

Media personality and event organizer Willis Raburu describes 2024 as a year filled with challenges and triumphs, calling it "a real class" that taught him invaluable lessons.

"This year has been full of ups and downs, but every experience has shaped me in profound ways. I am thankful I have made it through, refined and ready for what lies ahead."

Willis ushered in the new year surrounded by family and anchored in prayer.

Media personality and event organizer Willis Raburu. Photo credit: Pool

"December, 31 is usually a tough and emotional day for me since I lost my first child five years ago."

For his goals in 2025, Willis is keeping it simple: