Primer: The product that helps celebrities lie about their ‘flawless’ skin

Have you ever asked yourself why celebrities lie to us about how they woke up like “this”? It bothered me so I looked into it. And this is what I found. They fake it. All of it. And I’m going to tell you how. It’s one word — primer.

A primer is a product you apply to your skin so that makeup can adhere to it. If you have oily skin, then you have experienced make-up sliding off your skin. One minute you look polished and sculpted, the next, you look like you barely applied foundation on your face. Primers let your make-up sit pretty, probably all day. But, why is primer the secret?

Primers, it is said, are the bridge between skincare and make-up. They make your skin smooth and a great canvas for what follows, which is primarily foundation and concealer, but can also include blush (yes, apparently women still wear that), highlighters and contour. As much as primers are essential for make-up, so it is an essential skincare product.

If you had to strip bare your skincare and make-up products, I would recommend that you leave the primer.

You may have a stash that covers your entire counter and think you do not need another product. Believe me, you want this product. Every artist knows that before you can paint, you need a nicely smoothed out canvas.

Cover flaws

Chances are, if you have oily skin, you are either primed for this article, or you have tried out a primer or two in your time. Most women are drawn to foundation shopping to either cover scars or flaws, real and imagined, to minimise the size of their pores, usually around the cheeks, or to reduce fine lines.

Primers have also become a thing women hunt for because of Instagram. Thank you, #filters! The desire for poreless skin, or glass skin as it is known in Korea, is startling. The world seems to think perfect skin should not have texture, and there is an obsession with primers that deliver.

Beauty brands are in overdrive trying to replicate this idea of flawless skin. Don’t be surprised to find primers declaring they can erase all texture — they can’t. Or that they will make your skin poreless — it won’t.

So then, what is the point of this article? Well, primers are the answer to a lot of questions. There was a time I would have said a good primer is one that mattifies your skin. Now, there is an obsession with that glow. Skin that looks healthy and well-cared for, even if it has a mattifier.

I find YouTube and Instagram make-up to be a bit much and quite intimidating if you want to learn how to do your own makeup. The worst part is the routine is the same across every social media platform.

There is so much attention paid to foundations and concealers that you would be forgiven for thinking the absence of texture is because of those two products alone.

Little time is spent showing how the skin needs to be prepared for make-up. Here is where the celebrities fake it.

When they say they are not wearing make-up, it is because they have primer on and have used either a BB or CC cream, or a tinted moisturiser. Technically, they think not wearing foundation or concealer or highlighter or contouring or any of those steps, is not wearing make-up.

Professional artists

Part of the skin prep on their end involves a glam squad comprising professional make-up artists who know how to fake a look, a team of doctors not limited to dermatologists, and procedures that would make a child with a face only a mother could love pass muster.

Primers can come with SPF, in cream, gel or spray form. Most of them promise to illuminate the skin, giving it the appearance of being lit from within, and blessing your look with a glow. Primers are applied before the foundation, but after the moisturiser.

Ironically, for a primer to work, you need to prime your skin before wearing the primer. Primers can be like skin treatments. Some will blur the imperfections on your skin, giving you an airbrushed look.

Others will colour-correct - this is more noticeable on skin that isn’t dark or even African where it can take care of redness.Some will illuminate the skin. Others minimise pores while getting rid of shine and grease. And yet others are made for anti-aging with properties that can repair your skin.

Pea-sized

There are face primers, eye primers for eye make-up that prevent smudging your smoky eye, and lip primers. I don’t have all that in my arsenal. I use my face primer all over my face including lids and lips. That qualifies the face part of the primer for me.

When shopping for a primer, keep in mind your skin type. Silicone primers have a smooth soft finish. They create a barrier between your face and the makeup. Water-based primers are great for normal skin. It is lighter and can be like a moisturiser. Go with a silicone primer.

Always apply primer on clean skin that has been moisturised. Apply a thin film. The rule for skincare products is: squeeze out the size of a pea. Let the primer sink in. That should take a minute or two.

Not a fan of make-up? That’s OK. You can still wear primer. Especially a silicone based one. Pick a formula that works with your skin type. Do you want a colour-corrector? A brightening one? A mattifier or a pore-reduction primer? It is up to you.

The beauty of primer is, it reduces the amount of make-up you use on your face. I have found primers that allow my make-up to go on smoothly, and give me a glow on soft skin. There is a new generation of primers that feel natural against the skin and can target problem areas.