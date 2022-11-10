Pomp and colour at annual Artizen conference on art for social change

The sixth annual Artizen Conference 2022 has just concluded in Nairobi, Kenya. Artizen is an international conference on art for social change that is run by the founding fellow of the Teaching Artist Institute (TAI), Kim Poole. A soul fusion performing artiste, Kim believes that artists and art culture are a key component to sustainable development.

Pomp and colour at the sixth annual Artizen conference

Jubilations and historic presentations of art, music and craft marked the opening of the conference on November 4, 2022 at the Kenya National Museum. On November 5 and 6, the event was held at Tumshangilieni Mtoto (Shangilia education and performing arts center), Nairobi and thereafter, on November 7, at Grace Disabled and Orphans Centre in Kayole.

From left: Dante Omogusii Western Region Kenya, Chief Bernard Anbataayela Mornah Ghana, Kim Poole Chief Visionary ARTIZEN Conference, Ephrem Bekele Ethiopia, Kong Walter Koga, Kenya. Photo credit: Pool

Tumshangilieni Mtoto Director Japheth Njenga noted that being a performing arts center, it was a privilege and honour to be the host of the annual Artizen Conference 2022.

“It was delightful to see more than 10 countries well represented by top artists from the various regions. This journey started in September through the visit by Kim, who came all the way from the US for a roundtable meeting to prepare for the just concluded conference.”

“It was a meeting point for people with diverse cultures - a learning experience not just on arts but also on living styles and being accommodating despite the cultural differences,” said Mr Njenga.

Kim Poole, the founding fellow of the Teaching Artist Institute (TAI) (in yellow pants) which organises the Artizen Conference joins other delegates from the recently concluded Artizen Conference 2022, a conference about art for social change that ran from November 4 to 7, 2022 in a light presentation when the group visited By Grace Disabled and Orphanage Centre on November 7. TAI board president Haki Ammi was also present. Photo credit: Thomas Rajula /Nation Media Group

Kim was accompanied by Haki Ammi (author and board president, TAI), Ghana’s Bernard Mornah (political activist with People's National Convention), Eunice Ndlovu (provincial arts manager with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe), Swatara Olushola (national vice-chair international affairs for the National Black United Front), Nkosinathi Mncube (a South African working in the US as a the coordinator for Restorative Justice organisation), local artists, among others.

Dr Barryl A. Beikman from Netherlands (left) and Founder of Teaching Artist Institute Kim Poole at Shangilia centre on November 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

The group sang and danced with the children, as well as enjoyed presentations of song, dance and poetry from the young ones, including a passionate poem against domestic terrorism and how it tears the fabric of our nation’s unity.

Bush Sebar, a dancer from Congo who uses his art to make children from the slums and streets of his country feel seen, Invisible Kids project, won the Art Tank competition during the conference. A contemporary ‘Ndombolo’ dancer who also infuses house and Afro dance elements into his routines, his win will see him receive $200 (Sh24, 350) monthly for the next 12 months.

Peter Mboya Orinda, a traditional horn player who was an attendee at the recently concluded Artizen Conference 2022, a conference about art for social change, when the group visited By Grace Disabled and Orphanage Centre on November 7, 2022 led by Kim Poole, the founding fellow of the Teaching Artist Institute (TAI) and TAI board president Haki Ammi. Photo credit: Thomas Rajula /Nation Media Group

Explaining why the conference is important to artists, Kim said: “For our conference, we don’t just come to talk or to dance. We give out money. We call that art-preneurship. We want to make sure that you know how to feed yourself. If you’re going to be an artist, you need to learn how to make people value and respect what you do. That means we want to be a part of the solution.”

From left: Haki Ammi, author and board president, Teaching Artist Institute, Rosemary Odere, an artist from Kisumu and Ghana’s Bernard Mornah (political activist with People's National Convention) at Shangilia Centre on November 5, 2022.

Haki added: “Our greatest accomplishment is our Art Tank competition. We have judges judging people’s programmes or their organisations’ performances. In Tanzania (Artizen 2020), a choir group from Bagamoyo won. We took them to the Tanzanian embassy in South Africa last year, and the embassy was excited to see them. They later on even got to tour Dubai and New York with Mama Samia (Tanzanian president). Not many young performers can say they’ve been to the US with their president.”

Mr Mornah, who was the keynote speaker during the conference, asserted that “we cannot have freedom as long as we (Africans) continue to talk about individual countries”. He added that the youth of Africa continue to wallow in abject poverty because of lack of employment opportunities and lack of innovation from leaders.

Participants during the Annual Art Tank Competition at the 6th Annual Artizen Conference at Shangalia Center, Nairobi, on November 9, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

“African youths are not lazy. Besides high unemployment, the majority of young Africans are scrambling to move to Europe under dubious circumstances and their labour then gets exploited to still further the growth of those countries,” he said, adding that culture is the new currency and “we should be able to market it”.

“Artizens, their message is more potent. Once we market our culture we’ll be able to have our self-identity after which we should push for more continental liberation away from just the 54 presidents who meet at the African Union.”

Bush Saber, an artist from the Democratic Republic of Congo (kneeling) is overjoyed after he was declared the winner of the Annual Art Tank Competition at the 6th Annual Artizen Conference at Shangalia Center, Nairobi, on November 9.

Photo credit: Pool

The conference was previously held in Ghana, Gambia, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa. Artizen 2022 was originally to be held in either Ethiopia or Zimbabwe, but Haki said he had heard then Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto speak in the US last year and felt that they needed to put a hold on those other countries and come to Kenya first.

Tumshangilieni Mtoto Director Japheth Njenga (right) and other guests during the annual Artizen Conference 2022 in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Speaking of the Shangilia experience, Kim said they met college students who had grown through the Shangilia education centre and exposed them to workshops as healing from trauma, the way of the warrior, women overcoming barriers in arts industry as well as domestic violence that continues to happen in our communities.

Swatara Olushola , national vice-chair international affairs for the National Black United Front,at Shangilia centre in Nairobi on November 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

“Ephrem Bekele talked about the circus in Ethiopia and how they are bringing social change in their communities. Mncube talked about how we can reintegrate those who commit crimes back into our societies using artistic practices,” she said.

There were performances by Rosemary Odire and her traditional dance troupe from Kisumu, Dontae Omogusii with his obokano (8-stringed Kisii musical instrument), King Walter Koga playing his Nyatiti, and Peter Mboya Orinda with the traditional horn, among others.

Children from By Grace Disabled and Orphanage Centre recite a poem to guests from the recently concluded Artizen Conference 2022, a conference about art for social change, who had visited the centre on November 7, 2022 led by Kim Poole, the founding fellow of the Teaching Artist Institute. Photo credit: Thomas Rajula / Nation Media Group

The Artizen delegation then headed to Nandi County to work with what they are tentatively calling the Nandi County Choir led by Deborah Chepkorir, which they are planning to take to the US to perform.