On patriotism, there’s alot to learn from oldies

My maternal grandmother recently stepped into her nineties, and every time I visit her, I never cease to get amazed at how much in touch and knowledgeable she is about our national politics.

I’ve worked in the media for a while now, and many times when she airs her views regarding the happenings in the country, I sometimes feel somewhat out of depth.

That is how well informed she is.

The first thing she does when she gets up in the morning is switch on her small bedside battery-powered radio to catch the news on one of the vernacular stations as she waits out the morning cold.

Throughout the day, if her arthritis acts up and keeps her indoors, she listens to the various political shows on air, and before retiring to bed every evening, she has to watch the news on her favourite vernacular TV station, and thereafter the interviews with various politicians that almost all local channels air.

She has mentioned before that the aches and pains that accompany old age no longer make it possible for her to sleep much, therefore TV and radio have become her constant companions during the last few years.

There is no election she has ever failed to vote in, and while you’d assume that she and her generation vote along tribal lines, this is not strictly the case. Every election, I’ve listened to her explain why she will vote for this person and not the next and I have been left in awe.

She especially scrutinises those vying to represent her county in government. In the last election, she quipped, “There’s no way I’m giving that one my vote,” when I asked what she thought of one of the individuals vying for the governor’s seat.

She explained that he not only lacked integrity, he was rude and arrogant, and had dared to insult a group of women at the local market during campaigns. Talk of a well thought out vote.

From interacting with my grandmother, I have learnt that her generation are conscientious voters, they are not swayed by rhetoric, and will only cast their vote guided by the facts on the table.

Whenever she and her friends meet in church, weddings and funerals, politics is always on the menu. They will dissect what is happening in the country, argue and form opinions, and by the time they are returning home, everyone will be up to date on current affairs.

They are also fiercely patriotic, and having witnessed five presidents ascend to power and rule their beloved country, the country they wrested from the colonialist so that their children and their children’s children could live free, they genuinely care about what happens to this country.

No one feels the pain and disappointment as acutely as they do when 60 years after independence, we are still grappling with corruption, unemployment and high cost of living.

Whenever I visit her, she never fails to wonder how I am managing to feed my ‘many’ children with the ever-rising cost of basic commodities in mind, and when I’m leaving, she piles a kiondo with an assortment of vegetables from her shamba and a bagful of avocadoes from her prolific tree, if the fruit is in season, to give my pocket a break, no matter how short.

If only all Kenyans, including our politicians, borrowed a leaf from my grandmother and her generation regarding the true meaning of patriotism, our country would be way, way ahead of where it now stands.



