No traffic on Tana River

Savage Wilderness

White water rafting at Savage Wilderness.
 

Photo credit: Andreas Fox | Nation Media Group

By  Andreas Fox

 It was March 26 and I was in the middle of wrapping up a workshop at Lewa Conservancy. Once done, my plans were to enjoy a relaxing evening, possibly joining conservancy friends for a sundowner followed by a leisurely drive back to Nairobi the following day. We had just said our ‘thank you’s’ and taken a few group photos when we got a notification that the President was speaking.

