Navigating mental health crisis during a pandemic

Margaret Kagwe

Counselling psychologist and mental health specialist Margaret Kagwe.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karen Muriuki

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned our physical health, our livelihoods, and our economies upside down. At the same time, an unseen mental health emergency is sweeping across the globe because of the fear, stress and worry associated with the pandemic.

