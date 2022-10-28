My wife and I earn, want to own a home, car but we’re drowning in debts

My name is Tom. I am 33 and a family man with a wife and kids earning a net of Sh137,000 in Nairobi. Currently I am in serious debts and need a way as soon as possible. My monthly expenses are as follows; Rent Sh15000, Electricity & Water Sh3000, Transport Sh8000, House help Sh6000, Shopping Sh10000, Parents Sh7000, Groceries Sh4000, Sister support Sh6000, School Fees Termly Sh22000, Household use & Gas Sh14,000, Kids Out Sh3000, Wife Sh7000.

Current Balance of Debts:

Insurance premium payments: Sh30,000 - not yet paid

Chama: Sh44,000 - not yet paid anything

Sacco: Sh10,000 – (10,000 deduction monthly)

HELB: Sh137,000 – (Sh6,000 deduction monthly)

Bank: Sh24,000 – (18k deduction monthly)

Wife earns 60,000 gross. Half of it goes to her sacco loan repayment of Sh600,000, and insurance contributions, leaving almost nothing for use. Her savings are Sh10,000 per month. Current savings are Sh120,000. I need to buy land; build a house as well as purchase a vehicle by the end of 2023, and enroll for my Masters. Please Help!





Inziani Khasiani, the executive director at Klientele Kenya

Your current expenses are Sh105,000 against a net salary of Sh137,000, leaving a surplus of Sh32,000. If we reduce the term fees to monthly, the total expense will come to Sh90,500, leaving a surplus of Sh46,500. If we include the debts in the figures, the total expenses come to Sh168,500 leaving a deficit of Sh31,500.

Recommendations to bridge this gap:

Approach One: In the absence of an explanation of how critical Chama contributions are, this should be deferred until the pressing loans have been cleared.

Approach Two: Aggregate the total loans and present a plan to repay the same. The total loans come to Sh245,000. The plan on this should start at the computation where you will have a surplus of Sh46.500. I recommend you distribute this surplus in the following priority:

Sh10,000 towards insurance in months one, two, and three.

Sh10,000 towards Chama in months one and two and increase to Sh24,000 in month three to clear this account.

Sh5,000 towards Sacco in months one and two and clear this account

Sh6,000 towards HELB [assumed no arrears]. If the total figure of Sh137,000 is all in arrears, the repayments to Chama should be reduced to a minimum of Sh1,000. The headroom in figures will allow amounts towards HELB to be Sh17,000.00 in months one and two and increase this to Sh30,000 in months three and four and Sh43,000 in month five.

Sh12,000 towards the bank in months one and two and clear this account

All the above will allow the debts to be cleared in month five [say April 2023]. If this amount [Sh50,000] is now pushed to SACCO as of May 2023, the balance there will be Sh350,000 plus the current balance in December 2023. I see a cost-benefit analysis between vehicle, plot, and Masters come December 2023 with a higher probability towards plot and Masters looking at the current cost of cars and the resultant maintenance costs.

Finally, your basic monthly expenses account for 32 per cent of the total. Going forward, I recommend a reduction over these expense heads to 25 percent. This should bring a savings of Sh10,000. Whatever the Sacco, Chama, and Savings amount balances should be monetarised. I estimate that you should bring in another Sh5,000 or so in monthly revenue. Come Jan 2024, I expect education expenses for the children will have gone up, and the Sh10,000 and Sh5,000 respectively will go towards offsetting these increased costs.





