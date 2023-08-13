Mwalimu Andrew: Sella must now stamp authority as deputy HM

People who have been leaders like me will tell you many things about leadership: It is not for the faint hearted, it is tough and rough, it is hard work. And is lonely at the top. Leadership therefore requires courage, resilience and initiative.

I speak from my many years of experience leading Mwisho wa Primary school, my family, as secretary of my clan and chairman of the defunct Mwisho wa Lami Young Teachers Consortium.

Indeed, these are the characteristics I have been looking for in the persons I have been appointing as acting deputies: Courage, resilience, and initiative.

Unfortunately, Sella, the new acting deputy, is yet to show any of this. And being her boss, I will be coaching her to develop these skills – even if it is done the hard way.

As acting deputy HM, I must say that Sella has been colourless, even boring. She has not made any profound pronunciation, has not made tough decisions nor has she made anyone uncomfortable.

She just continued with life as if nothing had changed. That is not leadership, which is cowardice. A leader must be felt.

I am not saying that anything has gone wrong, nor do we have disorder in school, I am just saying that no one has felt Sella.

So, this last week of the term, I decided to start teaching her leadership lessons. On Sunday I asked Sella to call for a staff meeting to discuss the plan for the last week of the term. I did not go into many details as I expected her to come up with a concrete agenda for the meeting.

To my shock, Sella forwarded the same message to the staff WhatsApp group, then added below it: From HM, please keep time. In short, she was telling the teachers that it was not her calling for a meeting but me.

Managers who try to present themselves as good while telling their juniors that bad decisions come from above are not leaders: they are cowards.

On Monday morning, I left for Kakamega to sort out a few official issues, and one personal matter – my long overdue confirmation as HM.

At around 10 am, I received several missed calls from Sella. Afte calling me severally, with no answer, she sent an SMS: Where are you sir? We are waiting for you to start the meeting. I did not respond. She was the acting HM, and since I was away, she was the one responsible. I told her to continue, I would join them later.

After my business, I boarded a matatu home, arriving in Mwisho wa Lami at about 2pm. I toyed with going to school or home, but I decided to go to school.

“So happy to see you HM,” she said when she saw me. “It is good you came back. Now we can do the meeting.” Even before I could say anything, she sent a message to the staff WhatsApp inviting them for a meeting at 2.30pm.

As teachers settled for the meeting, I pretended to be on a call. Sella knocked on my office several times, but I beckoned her to begin the meeting. The meeting only began when I joined 20-minute later.

“Sella, you need to know that you are now a leader,” I told her later on. “You can’t tell me that a meeting can’t begin without me.”

“This was my first time, HM,” she said. “In future I will do it. “

“Is it your first time as a teacher? Aren’t staff meetings held every week? What is so new about this? Anyway, I expect you to take more control of things.”

One of the things that we had agreed in that meeting was to close on Thursday; we expected every teacher would complete marking exams and complete the progress reports.

On Thursday, the closing day, I decided to work from home. On closing day, we usually have a final staff meeting, then release students at noon. Sella called me incessantly.

“We are all here ready for the staff meeting. All is ready, we are just waiting for you,” she texted me. I responded and told her to continue.

“Are you far from here?” she asked. I told her that I was not far. “Basi we will wait for you,” she wrote back. I did not know how to respond to that. I switched off my phone, wondering why I appointed someone who could not make simple decisions.

What I gathered later is that she cancelled the meeting telling teachers that it would happen when I arrived.

When I switched on my phone, I received a text from Sella: “I decided to break for lunch as we wait for you to come and close the school officially.” For the first time in the history of Mwisho wa Lami, students were asked to go home for lunch then come back to close school.

I called her. “There is nothing extraordinary about closing a school, you just tell students to be disciplined during the break and not to forget about books. And announce the opening date, which everyone knows. Just do it.”

I dismissed her protests and then added that as acting deputy, she would be in charge of the school during holidays.

“Are you saying that I should come to school every day during holidays?’

“No, I am saying that there must be someone in school every day.”

“But other teachers will refuse…”

I cut her short. “You are the acting deputy HM with full powers. Make it happen,” I said then hung up. I was tired of baby-sitting a mature person. Sella will have to quickly learn how to lead. Or else…