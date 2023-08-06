Mwalimu Andrew: Inside the dossier that got Alex fired

When I, last week, announced my decision to relieve Alex of his duties as acting deputy HM, a lot of people made a lot of noise, and I was accused of very many things.

In fact, were it not for the fact that we have such a tough Interior Security Minister who has made it difficult for those who are opposed to the government of the day, for the sake of it, there would have been Maandamanos in support of Alex staged.

What surprised me was the pretense of the people who appeared shocked at my decision to fire Alex, the people who were mourning louder than the bereaved. Were the reasons why Alex was let go not clear to everyone?

Yes, I am not the type of boss who talks badly about their juniors, but I have over time, been speaking here a few things I see wrong with Alex. And because of the national fury at my decision, I will today, for the first and last time, tell the whole world why Alex had to go.

Many people think that the main reason why I fired him was his decision to take Maandamano leave, together with other teachers, without express permission from me, or even just merely informing me. I must say that was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

There had been many incidents earlier that called for his firing but I did not fire him. For the avoidance of doubt, I will list below some of the ills that Alex committed. I can assure you that another HM would have fired him within a week.

Knowing less than I did – It is clear that everyone employed must know more about their jobs than their boss. For a deputy HM, on matters discipline, academics and school administration, they must have all the facts and figures on their fingertips.

This is because the deputy interacts with everyone, everyday: the HM, other teachers, students, workers, parents name them – everyday. So, to my shock I was surprised that I seemed to know by name more students than Alex. It just did not make sense that although he was the lead when we appointed prefects, I can tell you the name of each prefect – while he can’t. What kind of deputy does not have the name of all the prefects?

Lateness – Although Alex arrived at school earlier than me on the week when I let him go, it was basically him trying to show me that he was still doing a good job. He was closing the stable when the horse had already bolted.

I may not have been sharing with everyone, but there were many times when Alex arrived in school after me. Which made me wonder, who was he with instead of me, his boss?

Back biting- a few weeks ago, it came to my knowledge that Alex was going around bragging to people that he was the one running the school. It is common across the world for deputies to refer to their bosses as clueless. As Deputy HM, I too had a clueless boss, but I never told anyone. What Alex forgot was that he was not really a deputy, but a temporary acting deputy HM – and not even doing the job well.

I set him up with a friend of mine who recorded him, and I was shocked by what he said. Alex had told my friend how he was running the school, even saying how I was rarely in school.

I do not know when it will get into the heads of teachers that 70% of a Headmaster’s work is out of the school. Anyway, I ignored that and thought those were words from a man who had taken a drink or two.

Relationship with other teachers – One of ingredients for a successful leader, particularly any deputy in any school anywhere, is how one relates with other members of the staffroom, the people they work with most. You see, with all his goodness, Alex has failed to maintain good relations with fellow teachers, he slave-drives them. Many of them even come to me for simple things like seeking permission to go home earlier. I wonder if he has ever asked himself why.

Absenteeism –You may only know the incident where he took Maandamano leave as the time when Alex was absent, but that is because I am not the kind of boss that talks ill of his juniors. But because he asked for it, I can now tell the whole world that Alex is usually at his home in Eldoret every weekend.

That means that he either leaves early Friday afternoons or Friday morning. As an acting deputy, he knew how to engage me fully on WhatsApp and as such, he would know of my programme every Friday.

And if he knew I would not be in school, he would leave Friday Morning. And many times, he never returned on Sunday, but Mondays, meaning that he arrived late in the day. Had I been a bad boss, I would have been telling you every week.

Relationships with schoolgirls –By now you know that Alex is a young teacher who is handsome - of course not as handsome as yours truly. Naturally, one expects that girls will be interested in him, but one also hopes that he will have the strength to turn down such overtures like I do. There have been talks about him being interested in female students but there was no evidence of this.

If you remember, I first met Alex at Mosoriot TTC where Fiolina studied. Whenever I visited Fiolina, Alex would be lurking everywhere. I was worried when he later joined our school, but thanks to God, I managed to outsmart him.

The only clear evidence that Alex could have had an inappropriate affair with a student is that his current girlfriend is a former student of Mwisho wa Lami primary school. There is nothing wrong with any teacher having a girlfriend or even a wife who is a former student. But only a fool would believe that the relationship started after the girl left the school.

So, to all those who have been wondering why I relieved Alex of his duties, above are the clear reasons. I had tolerated him enough. And to you Sella, so far so good. Just know that should you start misbehaving, the door is always open for you. The exit door that is.