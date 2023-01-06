Mouthwatering breakfast at Cocoa Café, Kilimani

There is something magical about breakfast dates. However, I don’t mean the ones that start at 7am. Anytime from 10am is perfect. That’s how I found myself at Cocoa Café at Alta Towers in Kilimani opposite Yaya Centre on a Wednesday morning. I had been eyeing the place for a while, and finally, I got the chance.

The smell of coffee feels the air as soon as you set your feet in the building. Their pastry counter is right by the entrance to entice you with their sweet treats. I sat near the counter and waited for my plus-one whom showed up a few minutes later. The café is nothing short of dazzling. It has black walls filled with white and orange drawings, live plants by the indoor seats, and the perfect lighting for a cozy date.

I wanted to try out their famous signature high tea combo for two but my date was craving burgers and pancakes. I had to compromise. She got the Cocoa juicy burger (Sh1,200) prepared with homemade chicken patty, jalapenos, cheese sauce, gherkins with sliced tomatoes, cucumber, onions, and lettuce with a side of seasoned fries. I ordered a great English breakfast (Sh650), with pancakes (Sh450) and a café latte (Sh300).

The great English breakfast with fluffy pancakes and a cafe latte from Cocoa Café, Kilimani. Photo | Pool

To say that their meal presentation was incomparable would be an understatement. I have never been that impressed by a café! The presentation, the type of cutlery and the way the waitress treated us were all very welcoming. My great English breakfast had three slices of toasted bread served with butter, two sunny-side-up eggs, two sausages served on a beef brawn, baked beans, grilled tomato, and French fries.

The fluffy pancakes came in a pack of three topped with strawberry fruits, maple, and chocolate syrup on the side while the double café latte was not left to chance. Talk of creativity and being extra! The food was as equally delicious. On the other hand, the burger came presented on a wooden board with seasoned fries in a mesh basket and a salad. We thoroughly enjoyed the food.

On the downside, their cocktails were not as potent as we hoped they would be. We had a brandy-based Hot Toddy and a Pink N Pink cocktail which cost Sh1,000 each but they were watered down.