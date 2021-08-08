Miriam Tharao: I chose HR after facing a rough first employer

The ongoing pandemic presents a challenging time to be the human resources manager of any organisation. How did you manage, being one?

It is, indeed. We are experiencing the challenges of Covid-19 and grappling with great uncertainty and we endeavour to lead with compassion and impact. The pandemic affected organisations’ and households’ revenue streams, as it led to job losses.

For some organisations, this meant a dip in funding, which affected some jobs. Others had to take pay cuts. However, with all that was going on globally, employees were still worried about what was going to happen to their jobs. This called for empathetic and authentic leadership for HR professional and called for vulnerability and, at times, unsettling honest discussions with our employees.

I embraced clear, transparent and consistent communication with our employees; to assure and safeguard their lives and livelihoods, scaled up employee engagement to include regular projects, cluster and management meetings, revamped employee assistance programmes like providing tele-counselling, mental health wellness and psychosocial support.

We adopted a working from home policy and practice and facilitated our employees with facilities to ease this arrangement and provided Covid-19 medical insurance to them and their dependents.

I noticed, to my pleasant surprise, that working from home allowed our employees to increasingly take up e-learning courses that we provide on our online learning platforms as they sought to learn to work in an environment dominated by technology and adjusting to their new normal. Working from home is also now offering a great work-life integration and balance.

Now that employees are slowly coming back to offices, is this engagement continuing?

Absolutely! Vaccines are now available and the country has lifted some of the hard lockdowns that prevented movement. With the option to come back to the office or continuing working from home, I saw this time as an opportunity to pilot and adopt a new and more beneficial workplace model: the hybrid system. This is a combination of working from home on some days and others in the office.

That sounds like a lot of work!

You could say that. Human resource management is people-centred. It is more than hiring and firing. It is being a business partner and a change agent, sensitive to the diversity, equity and inclusion in organisations as well as guiding the management to make decisions that provide value-based leadership; and promote accountability, culture of respect, transparency, openness, fairness, passion, integrity and excellence.

What do you like about your job? Why are you so passionate?

I do not see myself in another field even though I have been here for more than 15 years. This is a calling. I am adapting to the dynamic changes in the human resource management world by learning, unlearning and re-learning. I am resilient and I have a drive that is friendly to the employees to ensure they have an enjoyable, rewarding and fulfilling work experience.

I have a passion for developing individuals and teams by creating an enabling environment that allows them to realise their full potential; to grow and thrive. I strongly believe in building strong networks and mutual beneficial relationships. I am a ball of energy; an activator that catalyses ideas into action with contagious and engaging energy. There is still so much ground so conquer in the HR field, so I am not moving out of the industry any time soon.

How did you get into this field?

That is a very long story, but let me summarise it this way: my first employment was for an individual’s business and the experience was not pleasant. From that experience, I decided I would endeavour to work for an organisation that has systems and process in place; an organisation that is committed to creating an environment where people can thrive and offer the best of themselves to their work.

Of course to position myself in the industry, I obtained a Bachelor’s degree in human resource management and topped it with a Master’s in organisational development. I have also taken up several management and leadership development training programmes. I also have great mentors who have significantly contributed to my growth.

With all the experience, is there a trend in the job market that you could share to help those seeking employment to better prepare for the search?

I would tell job-seekers to learn to be multi skilled, multi-faceted. You need to learn to become so good at what you do, as well as up-skill and re-skill yourself. For example, with the era of mobile banking and online platforms, there are now fewer visits to the banks and you notice that there are not so many tellers. This means the teller has to learn something else along that line of work or something totally different to remain relevant. Have a road map, hone your interview skills, have a mentor and create your own brand, be excellent and be unforgettable.

When you are not at the office, where can we find you?

I future-proof young girls. I am committed to ensuring school girls have access to sanitary towels coupled with mentorship and leadership training so that they remain in school. I am also passionate about youth and women empowerment and I contribute in various boards to bring change. I am also a mother of two amazing and gifted boys who teach me daily that my people management skills start from home. I am also an avid reader. I am currently reading Richard Branson’s autobiography, Breaking my Virginity and Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi.

I also love hosting and entertaining at home, where my dancing skills are showcased once in a while.

Do you have a personal motto?