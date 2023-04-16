Meet Angeline Maangi, the chemical engineer breaking the glass ceiling

Angeline Maangi was in late January appointed the first female managing director at Oryx Energies Kenya Limited. The company is one of the many affiliates of the Swiss-based Oryx Energies South Africa (Oesa) and Ms Maangi is the second of only two female MDs within Oesa.

Her journey from Kisumu to Nairobi then China and beyond is a tale that can inspire many girls to aim at the glass ceiling and beyond.

We start the interview by asking her what she can change if she could turn back the hands of time.

“If I could go back in time, I would love to go back to when my son was little and be more intentional and deliberate about enjoying those early years with him. I feel like they went by so fast and I was too young back then to realise just how short that season would be. Now that he is a young adult in his early 20s, I take every chance I can to be really intentional about appreciating the moments shared with loved ones,” says the mother of one nostalgically.

Ms Maangi was born and raised in Kisumu County. At the age of four, she was enrolled at Lutheran Nursery School. In 1988, she sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination at Kibuye Mixed Primary School. She emerged number 39 nationally and number two in Nyanza Province, securing a position at Alliance Girls High School.

“I was always shy and quiet while growing up, so getting to join Alliance Girls was a game-changer for me because interacting with girls from all parts of Kenya opened my eyes to the endless possibilities of what life could be like for me if I dared to dream big,” she quips.

“After high school, I attended Strathmore College for a little bit of IT while waiting to join university. I wanted to be a doctor and I was hoping to study medicine. Unfortunately, I missed the entry cut-off points by one. I had 53 out of the required 54. The disappointment of not getting to study medicine was huge but I settled for my second option, which was food science and technology at the University of Nairobi (UoN),” she says.

Later on, she graduated from Strathmore College, and did a year of Food Science and Technology before she got a scholarship to study for a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at the East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai, China.

“Studying in China was not easy. The language barrier aside, this was the late 90s and China was still in the early years of opening its doors to the world. I remember they used to call it ‘Socialism with Chinese Characteristics’ and there was subtle racism. It was a lonely place for a 19-year-old girl who, having been raised in Kisumu, had never even travelled beyond Nairobi, let alone venturing outside Kenya,” recounts the third born of eight children.

Ms Maangi notes that being in China at a relatively young age made her responsible and focused as she was aware of how proud her family was of her and the huge expectations they had.

“Everything was taught in Chinese; so I had to work extra hard to be at par with my classmates. I had a big fat Chinese-English/English-Chinese Petrochemical Engineering Dictionary that I would use to keep up with the rest of the class. Failure was not an option as I had been an A student all my life so this was not the time for me to start failing, language barrier notwithstanding. So, I became a bookworm and I’m glad it paid off big time. And over two decades later, here I am, heading one of the largest importers of petroleum products into Kenya,” she says with a sparkle of pride.

She believes that her career hit the take-off phase in 2007.

“My career certainly took off in 2007 when I joined the fuel supply team at OiLibya Kenya Limited, formerly Mobil Oil Kenya Limited. I had been working at the company’s fuel storage facility in Mombasa as a stocks accountant and the prestigious position of fuel supply coordinator fell vacant. I had no experience for that role at all. Fortunately, the person who later became my boss, Mr Peter Kamau, noticed that the company had a young lady who was a professional chemical engineer and felt that I could be trained to take up the role. He took a chance on me by recommending that I be picked for that vacant position. The position was prestigious as it allowed the occupant to interact closely with the key stakeholders of the oil industry, including the ministry and the regulatory agencies. And with that came visibility,” she says.

“The learning curve was really steep but I love that my employer had a culture of intentional capacity building and I was given all the resources I needed to learn how to perform well at my job. Mr Kamau, who was my boss at that time, was a great teacher, mentoring me and showing me the ropes. I also had the support of the head of the department at the time, Ms Millicent Onyonyi, the current CEO of Lexo Energy. She inspired me a great deal with her leadership and management style,” she adds.

In 2009, she was headhunted by Oryx and joined the company as the operations manager. She has grown over the years, moving on to serve as the deputy managing director and more recently, the managing director.

“I must say that I have been extremely fortunate to have had great bosses over the years and this has really helped my career grow. My immediate former boss, Mr Christian Callede, took a chance on me when he headhunted me and offered me a senior position as operations manager. I had absolutely zero experience! I remember when I was offered the position of MD, I told him I was absolutely terrified because I wasn’t sure I would be able to hack it. But the faith he and my current boss have in me gives me the confidence and the courage to just take each day at a time, knowing that I have their full support,” she says.

On her leadership style, she says that every time she hears the term “leadership”, she remembers a piece of advice her father once gave her when she started assuming leadership roles.

“He told me to always remember the rule of 3 Fs: (a) friendliness towards everyone no matter what position or role they play in the organisation; (b) fairness in dealing with everyone, no matter who they are in the organisation; and (c) firmness when dealing with everyone, no matter who they are,” she recalls.

She has since adopted these and they form the basis of her leadership style.

Seeing the people who passed through her hands flourish and shine in their careers is what makes her proud and feel achieved.

“I have worked with some pretty amazing people…people who started their careers at very junior levels and were reporting to me as they honed their skills. And when opportunities arose for them to grow within the company and showcase their potential or spread their wings and fly in pursuit of other interests, they performed beyond my wildest expectations,” she says.

On what keeps her awake at night, Ms Maangi says she thinks a lot about the business and the success of the company and all those lives that depend on her.

“I also worry about the health of my ageing parents and my son as he navigates through early adulthood. But I am at the same time conscious of the need to just be and remember that the fate of the whole world does not depend on me.