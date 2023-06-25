Maskwembe to the rescue: Fiolina returns today

Ever since Maskwembe, my sister Caro’s illegal husband, swindled Caro from us a few months ago, I declared him enemy number one. As such, I have not been on talking terms with him and my old but immature sister.

For those who need a history lesson, early this year, Maskwembe and Caro did that thing they do every year: they differed, and Caro ran back home. We decided to teach Maskwembe a lesson by demanding high ransom before releasing Caro back.

We invited Maskwembe to visit us and lined up tough wazees to negotiate a lucrative Carso return to Maskwembe Formula. Maskwembe did not even come, feigning sickness. He took us in circles and before we knew it, we had released Caro back to him - for free.

No, it wasn’t for free, it was at our cost. For I provided her with money for fare and more upkeep for a few days – for Maskwembe was apparently in bad shape.

But on the day she travelled back, sources closer to the source intimated to me that Maskwembe and Tocla, Fiolina’s sister, were seen drinking and celebrating at North Korea, a popular joint two villages away.

That is when I cut links with Maskwembe and Caro. Until a few weeks ago. As you know, Fiolina also did a Caro. Without any reason, she went back to her people. I initially knew that she would come back but she hasn’t. Her family were demanding high ransom. I told them to get lost.

As you already know, a bipartisan negotiation team was formed to hammer out a Fiolina Return to Dre Formula, but their first session ended in disarray after the team went on an eating and drinking spree at Kasuku Bar and Rest, expecting me to pay. Maskwembe was in the negotiations team, playing as a box to box right back.

A few days after the collapse of the talks, Caro incessantly called me. I ignored her. The other week, I received a call from a new number.

“Why are you ignoring me?” the caller started. It was Caro. “Your Omukhwe, (brother-in-law) Maskwembe, wants to meet you.” I said no, but she said Maskwembe had noticed weaknesses in Fiolina and her family that I could exploit.

I agreed to meet him in North Korea the next day. I left school early. To disguise myself, I did not wear my usual Kaunda Suit. We sat separately from everyone else and were there talking until very late when Nyayo came to carry me home.

Maskwembe advised me on a few things that could compel Fiolina to return at no cost . I would have shared some of the tricks, but we signed an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with him. I started implementing what he told me that day. Fiolina started calling me the next day and every day, but I ignored her calls, just like Maskwembe had advised. Until last Wednesday when she called using a different number.

“How have you been?” she said before adding: “I have missed you…”

I did not respond. I only said OK. and yes to everything else she said, clearly showing indifference. She later sent me an SMS saying that she had not seen me for long. I did not reply.

The next day she called asking to speak to baby Sospeter and promised him that she would be coming back. When Sospeter asked when, she told him to inquire from me . I pretended not to hear the question. At last, whe said she would come back on Sunday - today.

When she called the next day, she asked to speak to the girls, and gave them many instructions of things she wanted done before Sunday.

“Kwani haujanimiss?” she then asked me. I did not respond, only saying she knew the answer to that question. While I really wanted her back, when I remembered Maskwembe’s wise words, I told her that I had a lot to do and hung up as she was still speaking.

“What is it you are doing at 10 pm that you can’t speak to me?'' she texted me. I told her that it was none of her business what I did or with whom.

The next day, she called to speak to Sospeter and said, “Ambia daddy anitumie fare nakuja Sunday.”