Make great impression on anyone you interact with

These days it’s not enough to be good at what you do. To succeed, you also have to stand out.

Partly that’s about knowing exactly what you want to achieve, and being so passionate about it that people know you mean what you say.

But above all, it’s about making a powerful impression on everyone you interact with. So that they listen to what you say and never forget it.

That’s all about how you express your opinions; your voice, gestures, posture and self-confidence.

Start improving all those by taking control of yourself. Becoming more self-aware and managing your emotions. Especially anger, fear and insecurity. Develop your understanding of other people’s behaviour, and how they react to yours.

Calm confidence

Height is strangely important, so always walk tall and project a sense of calm confidence. Choose clothing that makes you look taller, and a hairstyle that adds to your height. Even just an extra centimetre makes a surprising difference!

Convey dominance and self-assurance by learning to speak more slowly, more breathily, at a lower pitch, and with no ‘ums’ and ‘errs.’

Know your profession’s dress code and choose clothes just fractionally above your pay grade. That way you’ll both fit in and make a good impression.

Concentrate on how other people are feeling, because the more outwardly focused you become, the more confident you’ll feel, and the more closely people will identify with you.

Ask questions that convey your values and priorities, and when you intend to speak to someone, prepare the message you want to leave them with, ahead of time. Because it’s just not possible to find the right words on the spur of the moment. And don’t just think about the words. Think about the best time and place to have the conversation, and your optimum body language, long before you meet.

Make yourself more visible by spending a few minutes every day talking with your colleagues. Join your professional society, and institutions such as Rotary. Build solid professional friendships, and create a positive public image by giving talks, writing, and doing voluntary work. Develop a truly professional presence online.

Potential clients

And network! Start by finding ways to meet more people at work. Check out everyone you meet professionally, such as potential clients, suppliers, competitors, and people in interesting organisations. And always talk to strangers you meet at parties!

A few polite questions will establish what position they’re in, their interests, among others, and identify the few key individuals who might be able to help you reach your goals. For example, because they’re in the right place to say ‘have you considered...’ at the right moment. Keep in touch with them, updating them on your progress and asking their opinions and advice. Remember any personal information they give you, like a spouse’s birthday or a child’s school. Because showing interest in personal details really cements professional relationships.

Now you’re the one who is standing out. Getting people’s attention, and being remembered.