Lunch at the Tin Roof Café

By  Jan Fox

  • It is nicely hidden, in an airy courtyard towards the back of the Langata Link Shops.
  • As its name implies, the Tin Roof at Langata Link is beneath a mabati roof.

On a blackboard by the kitchen, the Tin Roof Café at Langata Link describes itself as ‘A nicely hidden gem’. I thought it was a fitting description as I sat in the sun enjoying lunch at the café earlier this week. It is nicely hidden, in an airy courtyard towards the back of the Langata Link Shops.

