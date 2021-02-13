Love is such a beautiful feeling

Today is the day that pronounces celebration of love. It is time for the young and young at heart to express their love for each other in the name of St. Valentine and share the joys of customs associated with this traditional celebration.

St. Valentine’s Day is in these times not just for the followers of one religious or cultural doctrine or for those who uphold the ancient Roman tradition relating to the celebration of love, but its message of love has spread the world over. It certainly is fashionable among the young to display their affection irrespective of their faith, class or creed.

In India and the Islamic world, traditionalists consider the celebration to be a cultural contamination from the west and alien to the norms of religious and cultural beliefs.

Having said that, the liberals argue that love lifts us up where we belong and the celebration is a unifying factor that fosters peace and understanding among all and sundry.

Be as it may, I was fascinated to read about the tradition of love in a couple of major cultures of Indians and Iranians.

Exchanging gifts

In India, for centuries there was a tradition of adoring Kamadeva, the lord of Love: this is exemplified in erotic carvings in the Khajurao Caves and by the writing of Kamasutra – a treatise of love making. The tradition was lost around the Middle Ages. In modern India, especially among the urban youth, Valentine’s Day celebrations have taken over despite protests by traditionalists.

In Iran, the celebrations have been criticised by religious heads who find it opposed to Islamic culture. Printing of cards and making goods related to exchanging gifts and promoting Valentine’s activities were banned.

Yet it is interesting to read that there is an ancient cultural festival in Iran known as Esfandegan, which allows people to express love to wives and mothers.