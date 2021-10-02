Long, boring speeches should be made illegal

Sleeping woman

In official functions you have to pretend to be attentive and interested long after your attention span went South.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • Woe unto you if the speech-maker is one of those people that are fond of repeating themselves and are unconscious of time.
  • I have realised that these are also the people that either ignore non-verbal cues signifying boredom or restlessness, or choose to ignore them.

I come from an extended family that is fond of making speeches. Every occasion, whatever the occasion is, is viewed as an opportunity to make a speech such that a casual gathering quickly becomes official, or in worse cases, like a political rally.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.