Lone wolves: Solitary life many of us live nowadays

Many of us have wholeheartedly embraced the solitary, secluded life that the modern world has bestowed on us.

  • Embracing modernity blindly, I feel, robbed us of the sense of community that once upon a time characterised our lives.
  • Now, we lock ourselves behind the stone walls of our homes and only emerge to go to work or run errands.

A few weeks ago, I read one of the most heart-wrenching stories I have come across in a long time. It was about a university student, I don’t recall from which university, who was found dead in the house she had rented off campus. According to police, it seemed as if she had been dead for a week.

