Lesiamon: Chef putting Kenya on world map

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chef Les says he grew up watching cooking shows and always wanted to be on the other side of the screen.
  • He has been involved in TV commercials, the latest of which included ads for KCB and ICEA Lion.

Lesiamon Ole Sempele is the runner-up in the just concluded “House Of Chefs” reality TV show on DSTV’s Honey TV channel. The competition ran for eight weeks and pitted the 29-year-old Kenyan against seven other chefs from South Africa, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo.

