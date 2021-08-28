Learn to connect with self even when married 

Cuddling couple

Good couples develop habits that help them stay close, like small talk over a cup of tea as soon as you’re both home in the evening.

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • successful couples learn to speak up and express their opinions, while also appreciating their differing perspectives.
  • Good couples are as different as they are similar: sharing some attitudes and not others.

Growing up, all you wanted was to become independent. Until, one day, you fell in love. Suddenly independence didn’t feel nearly so important, as you discovered how wonderful it is to be really close to another adult.

