Laban Ayiro: What life has taught me

It’s that feeling of not knowing where to start when you have just finished reading a book and you are interviewing the author.

That author is Prof Laban Ayiro, 65, a man who has led various institutions in Kenya for the past 37 years, and he has turned up for a Zoom meeting — not a second late — from an office at Daystar University, where he has been the vice-chancellor since March 2019.

Should we start with his very first meeting with President Daniel arap Moi; the day the then Head of State gave him Sh300,000 so he could “dress like a (school) principal” because he was in a faded suit? Or do we begin with the way he uses his wife as a sounding board when rehearsing for a big speech the following day?

There are many questions to ask.

In the next hour, we talk about his book, his family, life as a leader and why he will never get tired of inspiring students to perform better and for leaders to lead more proactively.

His book, The Art of Institutional Leadership: Unleashing the Potential of Emotional Intelligence, will be launched on February 16 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Prof Margaret Kobia, the Public Service Cabinet Secretary, will be the chief guest. Others expected there include Prof Olive Mugenda, the former vice-chancellor of Kenyatta University who wrote the foreword to the book. She now chairs the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital board and is a member of the Judicial Service Commission, among other roles.

In the book, Prof Ayiro shares leadership tips coupled with his experiences, including his being controversially elbowed out of the vice-chancellor position at Moi University that was laden with ethnic undertones.

“It (the book) comes out of a very deep yearning to contribute to the whole idea of leadership,” he tells Lifestyle.

He also reveals the work that went into making Sunshine Secondary School — an education institution in Nairobi started by Mr Moi, where Prof Ayiro was the school’s first principal — consistently among the top 10 in Kenya at the time.

He also narrates how he once led Lubinu High School in Kakamega County from position 1,210 to position 56 nationally, among other feats.

From the book and from the interview with Lifestyle, we bring you some insights about Prof Ayiro.

Moi trusted him so much he let Prof Ayiro enter his bedroom for confidential discussions

At some point we are discussing the 2018 events when his movement from acting vice-chancellor to the substantive one was controversially thwarted by a group led by politicians citing his ethnicity as an “outsider”.

What many do not know, he says, is that he was very close with President Moi, whom the Eldoret-based university is named after.

“A lot of people who at that time were saying they wanted one of their own didn’t understand that my loyalty to Moi was deeper than they imagined. How many of them ever sat on the same bed in the president’s bedroom, deep in discussion?” he asks.

That happened when there were many people in the sitting room and the President had a personal confidential message to deliver.

“He would say, ‘Headmaster kuja.’ That’s how deep it was. Because he was the founder of that institution, my loyalty was strong; even stronger than those people who were wielding spears and twigs. So, I leave it as God’s blueprint for me,” says Prof Ayiro.

In his book, he writes about the Moi University experience in a chapter titled “overcoming political shenanigans”.

“A (university) council member who would pass for a stranger in the council, both by qualification and age, awarded me the lowest mark I have ever scored in my entire learning journey from primary school to university: 44 per cent! The same council member awarded my competitor 97 per cent!” he writes.

“Many advised that I take the matter to court and marshal political support — or was it protests from politicians from my region? I chose neither,” he writes.

The silver lining in his experience, he says, was the change of rules to give the Public Service Commission a say in the hiring of university vice-chancellors and their deputies.

His first ever meeting with Mr Moi happened at State House.

“In a well-articulated manner, President Moi asked me to give my very best so that this school would shine in excellence,” he writes.

“He implored me to carry his image with dignity and give my very best to the assignment. He pulled out from the drawer on his desk a wad of notes and handed them over to me (to shop for clothes). That was the first time I held and owned Sh300,000 in ‘new’ notes intended to have me dress like the principal of a presidential school,” he says.

His meetings often start by people sharing personal stories

In senior management team meetings, Prof Ayiro writes, he starts by asking attendants to share how they are doing.

Each takes about a minute sharing their situation and the section ends with a prayer for the various problems.

“The session, although short, is of great significance. As we settle into the substance of the meeting, unified as a team, there is such a close sense of togetherness that the tempo of the meeting is already determined,” he writes.

Also, Prof Ayiro is not a believer in “artificial harmony”. He believes that teams should not fear disagreeing.

“Conflict is not bad. In fact, if regulated, it is usually more productive than you can imagine. Artificial harmony does nobody any good,” he states.

To leaders, he also advises the idea of vulnerability; where one candidly projects their own weaknesses.

“Team members build trust when they are vulnerable to one another. When people see there is no reason to protect themselves, they start talking about their mistakes and vulnerabilities,” he writes. “The leader needs to be the example of vulnerability, and the most vulnerable as well.”

He told Lifestyle: “When you are vulnerable, you win trust.”

He buys a book every time he is at an airport

In the book, Prof Ayiro reveals that he often buys books off Amazon and that he also buys copies every time he is at an airport.

“I used to be the speechwriter for Prof (George) Saitoti (who died in 2012); and so we went through about 27 capitals of the world. And there’s no time I would pass in an airport without buying a book,” he says.

“On average in a year, I spend about Sh20,000 on books. Wherever I am, even if I go to Mombasa airport, I’ll go and look at the bookshop; look at something interesting,” says Prof Ayiro. “And I value my books so, so much.”

His home library, he says, has about 3,000 books and now he wants to build a library at his rural home for future generations.

“I have started getting my children to fundraise with me to build a library, where I’ll put all the books, all the gowns, all the degree certificates for future generations to look at,” he says.

His philosophy is that for one to be a great leader, one needs to be a big reader too.

“Great leaders read consistently,” he writes. “They read classics and new releases. They soak up lessons from the military, from academia, from politics, from non-governmental organisations, and from men of faith who are leading well.”

He uses his wife as the sounding board to refine ideas

Knowing too well the power of words, Prof Ayiro says he will spend hours on end trying to find one word or phrase to use to drive a point home in his next speech.

“I often take long walks along our campus in search of one key word for a leadership talk I am working on,” he writes.

“I have been known by my family to devote an entire night, using my wife as a sounding board, to nail a single sentence for an important talk on vision that I need to give at my school, university or at a speaking engagement I am invited to,” he writes.

His wife Agnes is a retired secondary school teacher. She retired after she developed a disease that affects her nervous system.

“Agnes is my pillar. She is a very strong-willed woman,” says Prof Ayiro.

“She has led me in matters of faith. She is the one who gives me the right quotes. If you ever see me quote anything in the Bible, my wife started it off,” he adds.

Prof Ayiro is a staunch Christian who belongs to the Pentecostal Assemblies of God. His book has a plethora of Bible verses and spiritual inferences. And to further his faith, he is currently studying theology.

“This is the void I have in my life. I went to Upper Hill School (in Nairobi) those days. It was a DEB (District Education Board) school; not church-based. So, we didn’t have CRE (Christian Religious Education). And I just missed something. So, this is catch-up (with the theology course). I’m using it as a tactic to master the teachings of Christ and the Bible,” he says.

At Daystar, a university that prides itself in Christian instruction, prayers are a way of life.

“I must do a sermon in Nairobi and Athi River campuses every semester. It is a requirement of a vice-chancellor. The university stops on Tuesday for prayers and it helps a lot,” Prof Ayiro tells Lifestyle.

He won’t hire you if you don’t seem genuine in the first few meetings

Bosses have many criteria for choosing candidates, and Prof Ayiro has a bagful of those. Besides character and competence, he sometimes considers his gut feeling. “If I get negative feelings the first two or three times I am in someone’s presence; it is likely we shall not be compatible. Does it sound crude? I know, but I have learnt to trust my inner relational compass on this one,” he writes.

He says that he shared this at one of the conferences of the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association and some teachers disagreed.

He’s been a fan of Liverpool since the 1980s

Do you remember a time when the shirt sponsor for top-flight football club AFC Leopards was Crown Paints? That sponsor had a relation with English Premier League side Liverpool and Prof Ayiro has been a fan since around 1989. “It teaches me the value of consistency and patience,” he says of the team.

He is always up by 4am

“I’m a morning— very early morning— person,” he tells Lifestyle. “Sometimes I’m unfair to myself: I work late, I wake up very early. But there is no time I’ll not be up by 4am.”

By 6.30am, he has to be in office unless he has travelled.

“When I was in Sunshine, I would teach my chemistry class at 5am. I was the principal; so I would teach from 5am to 7am, then go to parade, then do administration work,” he says.

For leisure, he takes walks. Mentoring students is also part of what he calls leisure.

“I mentored Kenya High up to the Covid-19 period. We brought the school from where it was to number one and it maintained,” he says.

Other schools he has mentored include Moi Forces, Kakamega High, Bungoma High, Utumishi Academy and Langalanga. The mentorship encompasses a year-long programme where he visits and gives talks. Sometimes he also administers examinations that are marked by external examiners.

“Now I have taken on mentorship for the Dadaab schools in the refugee camps in Garissa. We are going there to make a difference,” he says.

Besides schools, Prof Ayiro is often called upon to train principals, teachers, among others.

He is one of the brains behind CBC

Before the competency-based curriculum (CBC) was rolled out, Prof Ayiro took part in its pilot evaluation.

“I want to submit that I’m one of the architects of CBC. That is a 21st century learning approach. So, we cannot isolate ourselves,” he says.

He notes that the problem with CBC is the fact that it wasn’t budgeted for.

“I did the economics of CBC when I did the pilot from Pre-Unit I to Class Four that time. We needed to inject Sh340 billion so that there is equity and parity across the system,” he says. , “There is nothing wrong with CBC. It is just that our economic base cannot support a rollout of that magnitude. It was supposed to be sequential.”

No hard feelings towards Moi University

Despite the dramatic fashion in which he left Moi University, he says he has no hard feelings towards the institution and its leaders.

“I’m a full professor of Moi University. So, even after Daystar, I’ll go back to Moi,” he says.

“I have never believed that my being appointed acting VC at Moi was a poisoned chalice. It wasn’t,” he adds. “I seriously believe that that was God’s dispersal plan for me. I was a seed to be dispersed and that is why that happened at Moi.”

He also has eternal respect for the late president Moi under whose watch the institution was built.

“He changed my trajectory in life,” says Prof Ayiro.

“I also tell people and my children — and some of them think I’m a Kanu sympathiser or whatever they want to call it — but I tell people that one thing that Moi taught me is the virtue of humility. And call it anything, call it rigging, call it what; but to run a country for 24 years with a primary education says something. Because God resists the proud but gives praise to the humble.”

He pioneered the exams-after-holiday arrangement

You know the system where secondary school students are made to sit examinations immediately after they return to school from a break? Turns out Prof Ayiro was one of the pioneers of this in the 1990s.

“We call them entry exams,” he says. “I was the one who started the entry exams.”

Many learners might not like him so much when they learn he introduced this, but he says it was for a good cause.

“It was out of love. But I kept on wanting my students not to come back when they’re blank. So, 4 o’clock on arrival, you dump your box and you start with Maths Paper I. And when you don’t do well, your parent will come and tell us what you were doing at home,” he says.

“And that’s how Sunshine jumped from nowhere to number six in the country. There was no other way. And I’m glad that serious principals still hold on to that,” says Prof Ayiro.