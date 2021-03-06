Kenyan businesses could do with customer service

I once visited a store that exclusively sells baby clothes, a franchise that has branches in various malls within Nairobi. When I visited, the store was newly opened, and had an attendant in every corner of the shop.

Immediately I got in, one walked towards me and stayed with me every step of the way, almost breathing down my neck. He was not friendly at all, he did not even engage me in any way, not even a “hi” or a manufactured smile, which gave me the impression that he was there to ensure that I did not steal anything.

I felt so besieged and insulted, I walked out almost as soon as I walked in. Needless to say, I have never gone back there and never will, not even to their other stores.

From various experiences I have had, many businesses in this country have very poor customer service, which makes me believe that most employers do not offer any training related to customer service to their employees.

They simply ensure that one has the skills and documentation for the job and then leave it at that, forgetting that the employee will at one point interact with a customer, and as we all know, the customer is king — the person that determines the success or failure of a business.

If you don’t treat your customer well, or if you make him or her feel disrespected and disregarded, you can be sure that person will never seek your services again.

I remember when clothing stalls were still a novel concept in Kenya, (now they are everywhere, like githeri) one of the very first business people to sell clothes at Jamia Mall in Nairobi’s city centre was a woman who stocked clothes to die for.

Nice clothes

You could tell that she was doing brisk business because she had two stalls standing side by side and each would be filled with women trying out clothes, buying them by the paper bag. But people only bought from her because she had nice clothes and was just about the only person in the mall that stocked them.

She constantly wore a contemptuous look that dismissed a potential customer by a mere glance, as if you can tell who has money to spend just by looking at them. She made you feel unwelcome, as if she was doing you a favour.

And then other people opened stalls like hers in the mall and began selling clothes like hers. Within no time, her two stalls no longer had people streaming in and out. She could no longer sustain both shops and surrendered one, eventually closing shop altogether.

Popular bar

Being one of those people that have the memory of an elephant, I bought from her shop only once and never returned because I didn’t feel welcome. Yes, most people in business need lessons in good customer service.

In a rural shopping centre near where I grew up, there was a particular bar that was very popular, a favourite of all the alcohol-taking men in the area, never mind that it was the dingiest of them all. People referred to the bar as “Gwa Sweetie” (Sweetie’s place) even though that wasn’t the actual name of the bar.

Apparently, the “Sweetie” in question was a long-time bar attendant there, who had such good customer service, she knew the patrons by name and committing what they drank to memory, such that when they walked through the doors, she would greet each with a casual, “Kama kawaida?” and would not need to ask whether the patron drank it cold or warm because she knew.

Think of all the places you keep going back to, for instance the mama mboga you buy from every week, you must buy from her because of how she treats you, how she talks to you, not because she has the best prices or best produce in the market.