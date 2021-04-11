Kenyan-born engineer Samuel Ndaro soaring to greater heights

Aeronautical engineer Samuel Ndaro

Aeronautical engineer Samuel Ndaro.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

You can feel the pride colouring aeronautical engineer Samuel Ndaro’s voice when he describes a design change he introduced on some Boeing aeroplanes.

