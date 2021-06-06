Kenyan-born content creator Rachel Wakesho takes TV show by storm

Rachel Wakesho Mwangemi has always loved speaking. Growing up in the conservative and reserved Taita background, she often heard, “Ah, jamani! Wakesho ywaongea! (Oh my goodness! Wakesho talks too much).” The Kenyan is now one of four panellists in South African media personality Anele Mdoda’s The Buzz show on DSTV’s Honey TV channel.

In the pan-African talk show, a panel of five women from five African countries sit in a lounge-style setting to discuss a viewer’s personal problem, give advice and share their own lived experiences. At the end of each episode the panel votes on what they think the viewer should do about their conundrum.

The 28-year-old is married to a South African, Mr Vane Zulu.

Born in Voi, her family moved to Nairobi when she was young, briefly staying in Nairobi’s Embakasi before settling in Lang’ata.

“We come from the old Lang’ata, Ngei Estate. My mother grew up in the same house we lived in. My grandparents relocated to Taita and then we moved in,” Rachel says.

She also remembers how tight-knit the Lang’ata community was then, and you wouldn’t go around misbehaving and not expect word of your mischief getting back to your parents.

The ‘Buzz’ publicity group: ‘The Buzz’ is a Pan-African talk show on Honey TV hosted by South African Anele Mdoda. Photo credit: Pool

Creativity runs in her family. Her grandfather featured in some advertisements while her uncle was a creative director and owned an advertising agency.

“That background emboldened me to not just stick to the normal careers like medicine and engineering. While in high school, Riara Springs, I told my mum that I wanted to do art. She was confused because I had been doing business studies before. She thought I would drop it, but I was so passionate about creativity that she let me go on with it,” she recalls.

In 2011, she decided to pursue a bachelor of arts in interior design in South Africa at Design School of Southern Africa, Pretoria. During her studies, she made friends with some students from the University of Pretoria. She would always be at their campus whenever she had classes. Vane, her husband, was studying engineering there.

Rachel Wakesho Mwangemi is a panellist on the Pan-African show ‘The Buzz’ on DSTV’s Honey TV channel. Photo credit: Pool

The two met as they were both nearing the end of their studies. In 2015, after her graduation, she got a temporary job. For a whole year, the two were now able to really date. However, she had to return home in 2016 after her visa ran out.

“When I told him I had to go back, this crazy man decided to follow me to Kenya! He was working remotely, even while in South Africa, so he was allowed to carry his work with him,” she says.

In her culture, the two were not allowed to live together before they were married. Rachel helped him find an apartment along Ngong Road, and Vane would experience life in Nairobi for eight months.

Later in the year, Vane, who is also half Tanzanian, went to officially meet Rachel’s parents. In 2017, they held the traditional wedding (called mahari in Taita) especially for the people who would not be able to make it to the main wedding in South Africa.

Work permit

Rachel flew back to South Africa with her husband via accompanying spouse visa but she still didn’t have a work permit. Vane registered a home decorations and accessories business for her. Zova Designs creates and hand-makes homeware. From reading cushions, washable wind and draft stoppers, leather and fabric crafted doorstops, runners, to sisal baskets, Rachel is creating deco that can be used inside the home.

“The world over, you will never find Kenyans who are just idling in other countries; we love to hustle. For me, the highlight comes from getting feedback from customers who say the products are actually functional to their specific spaces. I produce things that will spice up your home,” she says.

Rachel also decided to work on her YouTube channel as she waited for her papers to be ready. Her first video stressed her out as she made it with her voice shaking throughout. Now she is totally unapologetic about her life and style vlogs.

“If you catch me having just woken up and making breakfast for my baby, or with a full face beat (make-up on) when I’m out at a function..., the channel just gave me more confidence being in front of the camera,” she states.

In 2018, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful, rustic wedding.

“The whole family flew down! They were so excited that I was getting married that they turned up even though they’re scattered all over the world. On your special day, you want people to show up. It was such a blessing for me; family is very important to me,” she remembers of their white wedding. Sounds like a fairy tale so far. In Rachel’s own words, “It’s like talking to God and you’re on the same wavelength. I had always wanted to have a baby before I was 30 and it was all going according to plan.”

But the couple would have to deal with a gut-wrenching moment, too.

Shortly afterwards, Rachel became expectant. She found out while at the hospital for a check-up.

“We weren’t even trying, it just happened. One moment we were being congratulated for expecting a baby. The next moment, the doctor was calling other doctors, saying the pregnancy looked weird. They didn’t know what was going on and everything became intense in an instant,” remembers Rachel.

Unbeknown to either of them, Rachel had been having internal bleeding for a few days and the situation was now a matter of life and death. She was immediately admitted to hospital. Her husband was caught up in so many emotions and yet still had to be the support his wife desperately needed as she was being wheeled away for two surgeries to remove the foetus.

The pregnancy was ectopic; formed outside the womb. It was a hard journey for both of them even though she had support from her in-laws, who took them in as she was recovering from her surgeries.

“My husband and I spoke to each other a lot about what we were feeling at that time. Faith also helped us get through it. I only recently shared this experience on my YouTube channel because every time I wanted to talk about it, I realised I hadn’t fully healed. Talking may be a form of therapy, but I also needed to know that my husband was comfortable with me sharing this part of our life as well. The message was to encourage other women, that they can overcome similar situations with a good support system,” says Rachel.

In her video’s feedbacks, she found out that people she knew had had comparable experiences but had kept it to themselves because they believed people wouldn’t understand.

If she were to fall pregnant again, Rachel would have to notify her gynaecologist immediately in order for it to be monitored from the beginning. Barely a year later, again by chance, they found out that she was pregnant.

“I had moments of fear and anxiety throughout that whole pregnancy, whether this would be another ectopic pregnancy, but I left it all to God.”

“Motherhood came right on time. We considered it a blessing when the baby came; we were thankful that we had a healthy baby. Nowadays, she takes my phone and mimics me saying, ‘Hi guys! Welcome to my channel’ when I do the intro to my vlogs. She can’t even talk properly yet I’ve created a mini content creator,” says Rachel.

Their daughter turns two in a few weeks.

A lady who followed her vlogs also happened to work at South African-based Kalu People talent agency, and asked her to do some voice-overs in Swahili. In November last year, they asked her to do a video skit that was then sent to ‘The Buzz’ as an audition piece. She was short-listed and, after a series of Zoom interviews, she was introduced to the other panellists and told they were going to work together.

Talkative character

“They kept asking about the topics that are so hard to talk about like religion and relationships. The transition to TV productions was also crazy – hair, makeup and clothes,” she remembers.

For the longest time, Rachel used to take her opinionated and talkative character negatively, but it’s what has got her to where she is now.

She is humbled that the show gives the panellists an opportunity to give their views. The perspectives are gathered from their different cultural backgrounds, including Anele’s from South Africa, DRC’s Zanna Katoka, Nigeria’s Pearl Umeh and Zimbabwe's Davina Mavuwa.

“The beauty of our show is that it gives us an opportunity to unpack issues then give you bits of knowledge from everywhere; your voice may be in one of us,” she says.

“The most memorable topics for me revolve around sex because as I’m trying to make a point I’m also trying to be as ‘diplomatic’ as possible because I know my parents and grandparents are watching. It’s something I’m trying to adjust to,” she laughs.

One of the things she admires most about South Africa is the women’s ability to be bold and expressive.

So, what does she do during her free time? Rachel says she loves outdoors and trying new experiences, including South African wine and food. Her super power lies in making tea (with tea masala) that has people lining up to her house, as she takes in their opinions and perspectives on life.