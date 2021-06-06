Kenyan-born content creator Rachel Wakesho takes TV show by storm

Rachel Wakesho Mwangemi

Rachel Wakesho Mwangemi and her husband Vane Zulu, with their daughter, Zuri.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Rajula

Nation Media Group

Rachel Wakesho Mwangemi has always loved speaking. Growing up in the conservative and reserved Taita background, she often heard, “Ah, jamani! Wakesho ywaongea! (Oh my goodness! Wakesho talks too much).” The Kenyan is now one of four panellists in South African media personality Anele Mdoda’s The Buzz show on DSTV’s Honey TV channel.

