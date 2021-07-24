Elizabeth Itotia
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

Kenya’s first female radiopharmaceutical scientist

By  Magdalene Wanja

What you need to know:

  • Dr Itotia says her journey to success was a deliberate move she made way back in secondary school since she hated working in the farm.
  • The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, a 57-year-old body, told Lifestyle that it looks forward to more women joining the field.

Dr Elizabeth Itotia, 29, has swallowed many bitter pills in her path to becoming the first female radiopharmaceutical scientist in Kenya, a feat confirmed by the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.