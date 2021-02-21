Jaoko Oburu
Jaoko Oburu: The untold story of an Odinga

By  George Orido

  • The son of politician Oburu Odinga, who is currently serving as Siaya County’s  Roads and Public Works Executive.
  • Jaoko narrates his struggle with alcoholism and how he eventually quit the bottle.

Jaoko Oburu Odinga says he prefers to keep a low profile – not an easy thing for somebody who comes from one of Kenya’s most prominent political families.

