Jamhuri Day rhumba fest set for Ongata Rongai

A Jamhuri Day show for rhumba fans in Ongata Rongai and its environs will be held on Monday at the Tembo Bar and Grill (next to Rongai Chief’s Camp).

The show will feature performances by the Keco International Band under the leadership of Principessa Eve Namulanda. According to Eve, the show will be dedicated to the late Dr Reuben Lubanga who was an ardent rhumba music fan and proprietor of the Tembo Club.

The multi-national Keco band specialises in both new and old rhumba songs alongside Kenya beats. The group is set to stage regular shows during this festive season at the same spot.

Elsewhere, members of the legendary Them Mushrooms Band will tomorrow hold a special concert to mark their 50th anniversary at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi. The show will be a culmination of a series of build-up activities which also involved a performance tour by s of the group to UK earlier in the year...

Others expected to perform at the show include Dipa Konnection, Pressmen Band and Juma Tutu. The entrance fees for the show to start at 6pm is Sh1,500 (advance) and Sh2,000 (gate).

Elsewhere in Mombasa, Ricky Mulolo and his group Idologia Musica are on stage every Saturday at the Queens Court Hotel, Utange near the Wema Centre.