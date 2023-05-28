Jack and master of all: The art of juggling multiple careers

In a world where specialisation is often praised, there are individuals who defy the odds and excel in multiple fields. Prof Rachel Gesami is one such remarkable individual, embodying the spirit of breaking barriers and achieving numerous firsts.

From being a pioneer woman to graduate with a PhD in economics from the University of Nairobi to becoming among the first few female Permanent Secretaries (now known as Principal Secretaries) in Kenya to being a senior advisor in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board, and currently the first female deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic Affairs and Research at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Prof Gesami's journey holds valuable lessons for young people aspiring to build successful careers in multiple domains. For her milestones, she is immensely grateful to God.

“My academic journey began with my primary education at Nyambaria Primary School in Nyamira County. It was during those formative years that my passion for education began to take shape. I then went on to attend Sengera Girls High School, still in Nyamira, where my dedication to learning and academic excellence became evident,” the soft-spoken mother of five tells Lifestyle as we settle down for the interview in her office at CUEA.

The well-furnished office is a perfect fit for someone who has been described as a successful scholar, researcher and an international development economist.

“I later received a modest scholarship from American Catholic Sisters, which allowed me to pursue a Bachelor's degree in economics and sociology at the University of Botswana and Swaziland in Southern Africa,” she offers.

As a young person then, she perceived the kindness of Sister Patricia and Sister Catherine with immense gratitude and depth. She embraced the opportunity with dedication to learning, and she was able to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary for her future success. This chapter, she says, demonstrated the importance of access to education and the role it plays in empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

After completing her studies, Prof Gesami got married to Dr James Gesami, the current Deputy Governor for Nyamira County. With a young family of five children, she faced the challenge of balancing her responsibilities with her academic pursuits. “However, fueled by determination, deep belief in God’s ever available grace and supported by my husband and extended family, I made the decision to pursue a master's degree in economics and policy at the University of Leeds, United Kingdom,” she says.

She then returned to Kenya and resumed her responsibilities at the Ministry of Health, and despite her demanding professional commitments, she was determined to further her education.

“I enrolled as a part-time student at the University of Nairobi to pursue a PhD in economics. In 2000, I achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first woman to earn a PhD in the field from the University of Nairobi,” she recalls.

Soon after this, she sought new challenges and decided to explore the private sector.

“Despite the comforts and stability of a government job, I believed that venturing into the unknown would provide me with invaluable experiences and opportunities for growth. I therefore applied for a position at the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) and was fortunate to be selected as one of the management directors. This is the role that led me into economic research and policy analysis, expanding my knowledge and honing my skills in the field,” she says.

She rose through the ranks at AERC, assuming the role of director, external liaison and communications. After her 10-year tenure at the AERC, she transitioned to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she was involved in the formulation of Economic Policy and Poverty Reduction Strategy Papers for various countries.

In January 2003, she was appointed PS in the Ministry of Cooperative Development in the government of President Mwai Kibaki. However, her tenure in this role was relatively short-lived due to what she says was a “political reshuffle”. After the short stint, Prof Gesami received a life-changing offer to work as a consultant at the IMF Institute where she was involved in both industry and academic work. Initially hesitant, she eventually accepted the opportunity, recognising the immense potential for personal and professional growth. She also felt it would accord her children the opportunity to attend University in the North, which worked well. This decision led her to be an advisor and later a senior advisor at the IMF. Her experience exposed her to a global perspective on economic development and policy making, broadening her horizons and further shaping her expertise.

“It was during my time as a senior advisor at IMF that I had an encounter with the then Prime Minister Raila Odinga. On the sidelines of a visit to meet the World Bank president and the IMF managing director, Mr Odinga urged me to return to Kenya and contribute to the nation's progress,” she recalls.

Inspired by his call, and the opportunity to join her husband who had just been elected as the Member of Parliament for West Mugirango Constituency, she made the decision to return home. “I was appointed as the director for vision 2030 and secretary, policy coordination in the office of the Prime Minister, where I was tasked to sit in the Vision 2030 delivery board, leading key initiatives and playing a crucial role in shaping the nation's development agenda,” explains the economics professor.

Through it all, Prof Gesami's passion for academia never waned. She joined Kenya Methodist University (KeMU) as a senior lecturer. With dedication, she ascended to the position of dean of the School of business and economics. This marked another significant milestone in her career as she leveraged her expertise to shape the curriculum and create an environment conducive for learning and innovation.

Subsequently, she was appointed to the prestigious Nelson Mandela Chair at the Centre for African Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. This position allowed her to delve deeper into research and contribute to the academic discourse on African development.

“In 2018, I joined CUEA as the Director, Quality Assurance and as an Associate Professor in the School of business and economics. I believe my wealth of knowledge and experience made me a valuable asset to the institution, and I quickly made significant contributions to the academic community,” she says,

Her dedication and leadership qualities were recognised, and in 2019 she was appointed Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic Affairs and Research and later confirmed for the same, a position she holds to date.

A crowning achievement in her academic journey occurred in December 2022 when she launched her book titled Research Methods: Examining Research Techniques. The culmination of nearly a decade of dedicated work, the book stands as a testament to her expertise and contributions to the field of research.

With unwavering confidence, she describes the book as a true game-changer, offering invaluable insights and techniques that have the potential to revolutionise the way research is approached and conducted. This remarkable accomplishment further solidifies her reputation as a trailblazer and thought leader in her field.

Throughout her career, Prof Gesami attributes her accomplishments to a combination of factors.

“A strong work ethic has been pivotal throughout my journey. Diligently striving for excellence in every endeavour, I have never shied away from hard work. Furthermore, effective communication and the ability to foster harmonious relationships have been instrumental in building collaborations and achieving my goals. My approachability and willingness to listen have earned me the respect of colleagues and students alike,” she says.

When asked about how she maintains focus and determination, she attributes her success to several key factors. Firstly, she emphasises the importance of prayer, which provides her with guidance, strength, and clarity throughout her journey. Secondly, her family comes second to nothing, appreciating her husband and children as her pillars.

“Family is not everything, it is the only thing,” she says.

She further highlights the significance of respecting everybody in whichever station they are.

Prof Gesami imparts valuable advice to the younger generation, emphasising the virtues of patience, honesty, and integrity as essential qualities for success in any field. “By cultivating a strong support system and maintaining a network of trusted colleagues and mentors, individuals can navigate challenges and seize opportunities for growth.”